Dayo App Replaces Screen Time Bans With Financial Incentives for Teens

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayo, the Portland-based digital wellness company, today announced the launch of Dayo Deals, a new financial feature designed to change the way families approach the “screen time” debate. Moving beyond the traditional model of bans and blockers, Dayo Deals allows parents to fund a digital wallet that unlocks cash rewards only when teens stay within their agreed-upon daily screen time limits, effectively teaching them to budget their attention just like they budget their money. Co-founded by Corey Scholibo (CEO) and Patrick Triato (COO), Dayo is introducing a shift from "parental control" toward what the company calls "parental investment."

The Market Tension: Cops vs. Investors

For the last decade, parents have relied on restrictive tools to manage device use. Despite widespread adoption of blockers and time limits, screen time has continued to rise, and family conflict has intensified. Dayo Deals is built on a different premise: In a digital economy where attention is constantly monetized, a teen’s ability to focus has real value, and that value should be acknowledged and rewarded.

"Screen time blocking apps are great for toddlers, but you cannot block a teenager from their social life, and you cannot just tell them to 'get off the phone,'" said Corey Scholibo, CEO of Dayo. "At that age, you need buy-in. Blocking them also doesn’t teach them personal responsibility. Dayo Deals provides that by treating their attention as a valuable asset. By working together to set screen time goals and putting real money as the reward, we take the dopamine response big tech has used against them and hijack it for good."

How It Works: A "Smart Contract" for Families

Dayo Deals operates on a transparent, agreement-based model, what Dayo describes as a “smart contract” for families:

Agreement: Parents and teens agree on a daily limit for specific apps (e.g., "Max 2 hours/day of TikTok"). Dayo encourages families to start with reasonable goals and "diet down" screen time month-over-month.

Parents and teens agree on a daily limit for specific apps (e.g., "Max 2 hours/day of TikTok"). Dayo encourages families to start with reasonable goals and "diet down" screen time month-over-month. Stake: Parents pledge a cash reward (e.g., $50.00) that goes into the teen’s "locked" wallet.

Parents pledge a cash reward (e.g., $50.00) that goes into the teen’s "locked" wallet. Verification: Dayo’s passive monitoring validates if the teen stayed under the limit.

Dayo’s passive monitoring validates if the teen stayed under the limit. Payout: If the goal is met, the funds unlock. Teens can cash out via Venmo, PayPal, or redeem for gift cards.

If the goal is met, the funds unlock. Teens can cash out via Venmo, PayPal, or redeem for gift cards. Risk: If they go over the limit, the money (minute by minute) returns to the parent’s balance.



The Science: Contingency Management

Dayo Deals is built on the principles of Contingency Management, a behavioral therapy model used in clinical addiction and impulse-control treatment. Research shows that immediate, tangible rewards are significantly more effective at changing impulsive behaviors than vague future consequences. Dayo is among the first platforms to apply this clinical-grade behavioral logic to the everyday struggle of teen screen time.

"We designed Dayo Deals to feel like a familiar family transaction, not a punishment," said Patrick Triato, Co-Founder. "The interface borrows from fintech and gaming with clear goals, instant feedback, and visible rewards, but applies those mechanics toward offline behavior. We’re redirecting the same behavioral tools people already understand, just toward healthier outcomes."

The Financial Model

Dayo operates as an open ledger system. Parents fund a "Parent Wallet" via Stripe. Funds are only transferred to the child upon successful completion of a Deal. If a child fails a Deal, the funds return to the Parent Wallet, allowing them to "re-stake" the next deal without losing money.

Pricing & Availability

Dayo Deals launches January 29, 2026, on iOS (Android coming Q2 2026). The feature is part of the Dayo Premium subscription ($9.99/month). The app is recommended for teens ages 13+ to support the development of autonomy and financial literacy.

Industry Support

Dayo has partnered with leading digital wellness advocates to ensure the platform prioritizes health over engagement.

"Dayo is hacking the addictive design of devices by incentivizing screen time reduction for teens," said Dawn Wible, Founder of Talk More. Tech Less. "We’re excited to be a part of this launch and support families in combating the addictive lure of screens."

About Dayo

Dayo is a Portland-based digital wellness company building tools for the post-social media age. Founded by Corey Scholibo and Patrick Triato, Dayo focuses on replacing friction with collaboration, helping families transform the battle for attention into a shared, goal-driven experience. Dayo is a proud partner of the non-profit Peace in Schools and is endorsed by the digital wellness advocacy group Talk More. Tech Less. For more information, visit dayo.co .

Media Contact:

Mike Lizun, Signal+Co

mike@signalpr.co