TVIQ Triples Client Roster, Doubles Headcount as CTV Monetization Grows More Complex

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During 2025, TVIQ, the global leader in connected TV (CTV) revenue operations, has more than doubled revenue and headcount, while tripling its client list. The company’s growth reflects rising demand among publishers for comprehensive revenue operations support, work that extends beyond technology and into day-to-day execution.

Due to CTV’s inherent fragmentation, independent CTV publishers face complex monetization dynamics and often have limited internal resources with which to navigate them. Active revenue management with a team, not just a sole "ad ops manager", has become a necessity, and TVIQ's unique hands-on, team-oriented approach to revenue management services delivers real results, ensuring every available dollar intended for the publisher reaches the publisher. Operating each client’s ad server independently has provided maximum flexibility and control for every client.

“Our brand is expertise, our people are experts, and our brand is our people. The more complicated and intricate the CTV landscape has become, the more valuable our team of experts can be,” said TVIQ founder and CEO, Scott Ryan. “Adding the best minds from across the industry and enhancing our technical capabilities is paramount to our clients’ success, which is critical to our continued growth.”

In the last year, this experience and approach drove explosive growth for TVIQ, dramatically increasing the size to the point where TVIQ is now the world's largest provider of managed CTV revenue operations, with daily impressions under management now reaching into the billions. To support this growth, TVIQ has doubled headcount, assembling a team of experts from across the ecosystem with SSP, DSP, publishing, and ad technology experience.

As the new global leader in CTV revenue operations, TVIQ has become the leading advocate for the interests of CTV publishers and the health of the ecosystem writ large. Through its Framework for Publisher Empowerment , TVIQ’s is now spearheading the collaborative work of ensuring a more balanced, transparent, and profitable environment for not just its clients, but for OEMs, streamers, channels, and apps everywhere.



