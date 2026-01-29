Integrated Power Services (IPS) Completes Acquisition of TechPro Power Group

Greenville, SC, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electromechanical and power management services, today announced the successful acquisition of TechPro Power Group, Inc., a recognized leader in power systems lifecycle management. This strategic move strengthens IPS’s ability to deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions for customers in mission-critical industries.





“Bringing TechPro into the IPS family is a major step forward in our growth strategy,” said John Zuleger, President and CEO of IPS. “Together, we combine deep technical expertise, a broader geographic footprint, and a shared commitment to reliability and safety. This acquisition better positions us to serve customers with unmatched capabilities across the entire lifecycle of their power systems, especially in high-demand sectors like data centers, where uptime and compliance are non-negotiable. We are thrilled to officially welcome TechPro and its exceptionally talented team to IPS.”





TechPro serves a diverse range of industries, including data centers, utilities, power generation, oil & gas, chemical processing, manufacturing, healthcare, commercial, education, and government. TechPro Power Group includes a family of specialized companies, including Potomac Testing, Sentinel Power Services, Sentinel-TDS, TDS Equipment, and Electric Power Inc., known for their expertise in testing, commissioning, and maintaining power management systems. With a high concentration of field service technicians, TechPro enhances IPS’s ability to deliver code-compliant, high-performance solutions for complex power infrastructure.





This acquisition delivers clear advantages for customers by expanding service coverage across North America for faster response and broader access, enhancing technical expertise to tackle complex power management challenges, and amplifying access to specialized talent and advanced tools. With expanded field service capabilities, both NETA-certified and non-NETA, this integration increases IPS’s ability to minimize downtime and drive operational excellence across mission-critical environments where power reliability is paramount.





“Joining IPS opens new opportunities for our customers and employees,” said Michael Kilpatrick, CEO of TechPro Power Group. “We share IPS’s commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. Together, we will set new standards for technical excellence and customer support while continuing to invest in the best technical workforce in the industry.”





About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Integrated Power Services (IPS) operates one of the leading independent aftermarket service networks focused on the critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for all the mission-critical equipment that both delivers and consumes power within our customers’ facilities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each of IPS's over 115 locations is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex power management and electromechanical reliability challenges, offering access to an extensive highly skilled talent pool and engineering resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.co.



