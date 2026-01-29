Leica Announces Noctilux-M 35mm F1.2 ASPH Lens, Fastest 35mm Focal Length Lens; Preorder and Learn More at B&H Photo

New From Leica, the Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH lens fastest 35mm focal length lens

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B&H is pleased to introduce the latest M-System lens, the revolutionary Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH. A generational leap in performance, this is the fastest 35mm lens in the M-System to date. With a maximum aperture of f/1.2, the lens earns the Noctilux moniker. Additionally, it is the first Noctilux lens to feature close-focusing capabilities, making it an even more versatile tool for image making.

Leica Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH. Lens (Leica M) https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1947057REG/leica_11635_noctilux_m_35mm_f_1_2_asph.htm

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/1.2 to f/16

Extremely Fast, Compact Wide-Angle Prime

Three PGM Aspherical Elements

Floating Elements System

Manual Focus Design

Extended Close Focus Distance: 1.6'

Filter Thread: 49mm

11-Blade Diaphragm

Built-In Extendable Lens Hood



Over 70 years of innovation and state-of-the-art production technologies have been implemented in this lens’s development. The result is a high precision optic in a compact, portable size. Additionally, this is the first Noctilux lens to feature close-focusing capabilities. With a minimum focusing distance of just 0.5m, the lens not only gives the photographer the ability to get up close looks as small subject matter, but greater subject isolation in the frame.

The 35mm focal length has long been dubbed the Swiss Army knife” of lenses due to its versatility. It’s a focal length that covers a variety of uses, from landscapes and street photography to travel and environmental portraits. With an incredibly wide maximum aperture, an incredible close focusing distance, a portable design, and such a versatile focal length, this 35mm lens is sure to become a staple in many Leica shooters kits. However, its size and close-focusing abilities are only one piece of the puzzle. Where the lens truly soars, is in the image quality it produces.

Its stellar image quality is achieved by the inclusion of special glass materials and aspherical lens elements manufactured using innovative PGM (Precision Glass Molding) technology in a process with tolerances as fine as 3 nanometers per millimeter of diameter. The subsequent optical design is comprised of ten elements separated into 5 groups, including three of the aspherical lenses, as well as a floating element to ensure consistent quality and performance across the entire focusing range.

The Leica Noctilux-M 35mm f/1.2 ASPH lens has been optimized for the latest M-System cameras with high-resolution imaging sensors and beyond, ensuring its longevity within the M ecosystem. We imagine that just as its predecessors remain in circulation decades after their release, so will this new addition to their ranks. Leica continues to innovate their highly praised M-system, producing cameras and optics with an unrivaled sense of craftsmanship, and this 35mm lens is no exception.

