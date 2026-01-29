Gabb and the Goode Foundation Join Forces in Helping Teens Avoid the Dangers of Social Media





BURLEY, Idaho and LEHI, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A charitable organization in Burley, Idaho, is joining with teens, parents and Gabb , the leader in safer phones for kids, to educate and inspire teens to positive technology use at the beginning of 2026.

The “ Goode Foundation ” (the Goode Motor Education Foundation) is an organization sponsored by the Goode Motor Auto Group in Burley, Idaho, and its team of owners, led by CEO Matt Cook. Two years ago, inspired by a heartbreaking teen story propelled by social media, the foundation launched a Digital Detox Challenge that invited and challenged teens in the 9th grade (now expanded to 7th and 8th grades as well) to commit to staying off of social media until their senior year of high school in exchange for a financial reward of $1,000 (for 9th graders), $1,300 (for 8th graders) or $1,600 (7th graders).

Unlike family scenarios where parents have offered financial incentives to kids, the Digital Detox relies on peer accountability and direct reporting to the outside organization. Rather than being a bribe, this program helps the teens to develop discipline and accountability, as well as aiding their understanding and protection from the dangers of social media.

Gabb is joining as well

Since its inception, the program has been highly successful, with 30+ participants in its first year and many additional who have joined in 2025, particularly as the entries have expanded to include 7th and 8th grade pre-teens. The program can work with “old school” flip phones or select safer phones for kids without internet access.



But Gabb has jumped in and made the entry point even easier by offering a brand-new Gabb Phone 4 Pro (its most advanced model) free of charge to any participant, with the teen or parents responsible for only the monthly service cost of approximately $35 per month.

All are welcome to join

While the program has had significant success in the southern Idaho region, Matt Cook and the Goode Foundation invite other organizations and all with interest to join in or to launch similar initiatives in their own regions.



“While this program has been a significant success now impacting scores of students each year, we are continually evolving and improving the format for optimum success,” said Cook. “One of our biggest lessons from our initial season is that we need to start younger. Ninth grade is, in many cases, already too late. The greatest protection is available when we can inspire and impress upon these young teens the strength they can gain by delaying their entry into social media until they have greater ability to manage the negative potential (bullying, grooming, inappropriate content) they bring.”

“Our entire mission is around empowering families and kids with tech designed for their unique needs from the start,” added Lance Black, Gabb Interim CEO. “This program exemplifies all that we believe and underscores the reasons we listen so closely to parents and kids about the ways we can support them in creating a safer and better world.”

Cook notes the motivation for the Detox program emerged from a story within his own business. A colleague’s high school daughter was dating a boy who began to bully her on messaging and social media to the point that the colleague spoke to the young man’s father. When the father confronted his son, he ultimately died by suicide – an outcome that scarred the daughter, the son’s family, and many other teens for a period of multiple years. More recently, in another dating relationship, a teen boy who was discouraged made a statement on text that tended toward suicidal ideation. His Gabb phone alerted his father to the need for a conversation, which made it possible for the parent to provide the support for his son that, in that case, prevented a potential tragedy.



This story is one of many throughout the U.S. that could be positively impacted by a program like this. In the season of New Year’s initiatives and goals, the Goode Foundation and Gabb invite all to consider inviting their teens to make social media postponement a primary goal.



About the Goode Foundation

The Goode Motor Education Foundation (“Goode Foundation”) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization sponsored by the Goode Motor Auto Group and its owners in Burley, Idaho: Matt & Trista Cook, Brandon & Dixie Williams, and Pablo and Sasha Silvaz. Goode Foundation’s mission is to enhance all aspects of education, assisting students, and teachers, and providing various learning opportunities. For more information, readers can visit GoodeMotorFoundation.org .

About Gabb

Founded in 2018, Gabb® is on a mission to protect every childhood with safer tech for kids. Kids only get one childhood, and it’s threatened by digital dangers like social media, pornography, and predators. Children need safer phones and apps designed especially for them to protect their mental and physical health. Gabb empowers parents to protect kids by making parenting easier with the safer tech in age-appropriate steps to grow independence, nurture vital childhood development, and foster meaningful relationships so kids can become happy and healthy adults. Discover more about Gabb, the leader in safer tech for kids, at gabb.com .

