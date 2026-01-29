Cloudastructure Expands U.S. Footprint to 28 States and Washington, D.C. Led By Rapid Adoption of Mobile Surveillance Trailer Platform

PALO ALTO, CA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote monitoring, today announced the expansion of its operations into five additional U.S. states—Kansas, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio—growing its state-level footprint to 28 states nationwide, plus Washington, D.C..

The expansion is largely driven by growing demand for the Company’s Mobile Surveillance Trailer solution developed to enable rapid deployment across a variety of markets that require flexible security coverage without permanent infrastructure. These trailers can be equipped with integrated aerial drone support and are increasingly being adopted across construction, logistics, industrial, and large-site environments.

This geographic expansion follows a period of accelerating commercial momentum for Cloudastructure, with preliminary unaudited full-year 2025 revenue increasing approximately 270% year-over-year and preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter revenue rising approximately 306% year-over-year, marking the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history. The growth reflects increasing adoption of Cloudastructure’s AI-powered surveillance platform and Remote Guarding services among enterprise and multi-site customers, along with expanding use cases across construction, logistics, and other distributed infrastructure markets.

Cloudastructure Chief Revenue Officer Lauren OBrien commented, “Our platform is designed to serve as the intelligence layer behind virtually any security hardware, enabling us to scale rapidly across a wide range of markets and operating environments. Because we are hardware-agnostic, we can support diverse customer needs with a single, unified AI-driven solution while avoiding the limitations of proprietary systems. Combined with our strategic channel approach, this model has allowed us to expand efficiently and support both geographic and vertical growth. With operations now spanning 28 states plus Washington, D.C., we remain focused on further broadening our national footprint while driving operating leverage, enhancing our recurring-revenue mix, and building long-term shareholder value.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

