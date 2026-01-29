Introducing Base44’s Super Bowl Teaser: “It’s App to You”

A campaign built around shaping your ideas into apps that work your way

NEW YORK – Base44 , the AI-powered platform that lets users build fully functioning apps in minutes, today unveiled the creative behind its Big Game debut, following the announcement that it will air its first-ever Super Bowl ad.

The campaign titled, “It’s app to you,” reflects how Base44 is redefining app creation by removing traditional barriers to building. With nothing more than natural language, anyone can create an app for whatever they need, from personal tools and professional workflows to entirely new ideas – and they can get it live in minutes. The ad brings Base44’s mission to life by showing how the “builder’s high” spreads from person to person: the moment an app goes live and the realization hits, I just made that myself, and it works. The instinctive next step is to share it. That spark passes on, and suddenly, creation becomes contagious.

“More people than ever are discovering what it feels like to launch an app they built themselves,” said Shay Korin, VP Marketing of Base44. “This campaign was inspired by what we saw firsthand, as Base44 spread organically across teams and workplaces. We’re shining a light on that first moment of realization: this is my idea, and it’s live. Once you experience that, you naturally want to share it. And every time someone shares what they built, it creates the next builder and pushes what’s possible even further.”

Extending beyond the Super Bowl broadcast, Base44 is launching a nationwide contest with a $50,000 total prize pool, rewarding different expressions of creativity through app building. More information can be found here .

About Base44

Base44 is an AI-powered platform that enables anyone to build fully functioning apps in minutes using natural language. From personal productivity tools and internal workflows to customer portals and enterprise-grade products, Base44 turns ideas into ready-to-use applications with no integrations required. Founded in 2024 by Maor Shlomo, Base44 is driven by a simple mission: remove complexity and unlock creativity at scale. Base44 was acquired by Wix.com Ltd, a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, in June 2025.

Media Relations Contact: PR@base44.com

