Former GoDaddy VP and Afternic CRO Bob Mountain Joins D3 as Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D3 Global, the pioneer in DomainFi infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Bob Mountain as Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer. Mountain brings nearly two decades of domain industry expertise and a proven track record building the modern domain aftermarket.





Mountain joins as Doma Protocol gains momentum, with tokenization activity ramping across partnerships representing over 30 million domains and distribution channels to reach over 150 million Web3 users across major ecosystems like Base and Solana. His appointment signals D3's push to scale registrar integrations and unlock new liquidity for premium domain portfolios.

"Bob's deep relationships across the domain industry make him the ideal leader to scale our commercial strategy," said Fred Hsu, CEO & Co-Founder of D3. "His expertise in building industry-standard platforms and global registrar networks will be critical as we unlock new markets on Doma."

Domain Aftermarket Architect Joins to Expand Market Access

Mountain brings extensive experience shaping the modern domain aftermarket. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at GoDaddy, operating at the center of registrar and aftermarket relationships. Prior to that, he spent five years as Chief Revenue Officer at Afternic.com, where he led the strategy and execution behind the commercial infrastructure and registrar integration network that power the modern domain aftermarket.

"The domain industry has long been supported by a stable, proven infrastructure, and we’re now seeing an opportunity to extend that foundation to support new forms of value creation," said Mountain. "Through technologies like Doma, D3 is building the bridge between the traditional domain market and dynamic Web3 communities. By bringing DNS-compliant tokenization to registrars, we're not replacing or disrupting the domain industry—we're expanding it. I’m excited to build an economy that gives domain investors access to millions of potential buyers, fractional ownership, instant settlement, and global liquidity pools while maintaining the registrar relationships and ICANN-related frameworks that make this industry work."

At D3, Mountain will unify all commercial functions—including business development, sales, partnerships, and partner operations—driving clearer ownership and more unified execution as the company scales. His immediate priorities include expanding integrations with global registrars and establishing D3 as the preferred infrastructure for domain tokenization and monetization.

Growing Momentum Since Doma Mainnet Launch

As part of launching Doma mainnet in late November 2025, D3 has onboarded strategic partnerships with registrars including InterNetX, NicNames, and EnCirca, representing 30+ million domains under management and announced new distribution channels with major Web3 ecosystems including Base and Solana. The company has also successfully launched domain tokens for over 35 premium domains such as software.ai and brag.com that have resulted in over 1.2 million transactions and $27 million in trading volume on Doma, proving market demand for liquid domain ownership.

Mountain's registrar expertise and industry relationships position D3 to accelerate partnerships and expand access to institutional domain portfolios for millions of Web3 users in 2026.

Doma Protocol mainnet is now live at app.doma.xyz .

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the world's first DomainFi network to tokenize 371M+ existing and future domains as real-world assets. D3 unlocks the financial potential of domains by building on Doma Protocol, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure that bridges traditional Internet domains (.com, .net, .ai, and .org) and future domain extensions from the Web3 world (.sol, .avax, .shib, and .ape). Backed by Paradigm, the D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link. Learn more about D3 at d3.com and Doma at doma.xyz .

About Doma Protocol

Doma Protocol is the world's first DNS-compliant blockchain for DomainFi, tokenizing 371M+ domains as real-world assets (RWAs) to transform the $360B domain industry. Developed with contributions from D3 Global, Doma enables cross-chain interoperability between existing Web2 domains (.com, .xyz, .ai) and future Web3 extensions (.sol, .avax, .ape), powering a global economy for fractional ownership, lending, and DeFi utility. With open APIs, SDKs, and developer programs like Doma Forge, Doma Protocol empowers developers and investors to transform how domains are owned, used, and traded across the internet, marketplaces, and Web3 wallets. Learn more at doma.xyz .

