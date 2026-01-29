Tango Appoints Bala Pitchandi as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Platform Scale and Innovation

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software solutions, today announced the appointment of Bala Pitchandi as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will lead Tango’s technology organization and play an essential role in advancing the company’s products and long-term growth.

“As Tango enters our next chapter, it is clear that we need to evolve how technology supports our future – moving from strong foundations to platforms that can adapt and power meaningful innovation for our customers and the spaces they manage,” said Jon Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at Tango. “We were looking for a leader who could help us create what comes next, while staying deeply connected to providing real and enduring value to our customers. Bala brings the experience, mindset, and leadership approach to do exactly that – strengthening our technology organization while empowering teams to do their best work and deliver impactful results.”

With more than 20 years of experience building and scaling B2B SaaS platforms, Bala has led technology organizations across healthcare, proptech, and communications through critical growth phases. Most recently he served as CTO & CPO at Nayya Health, where he led a comprehensive re-architecture, expanding the system to support more than 100 million users, and spearheaded the company’s AI transformation strategy.

“I’ve spent my career focused on a consistent challenge: architecting intelligent systems that can scale while maintaining reliability and performance,” said Bala Pitchandi, Chief Technology Officer at Tango. “Tango has a strong foundation, an ambitious vision, and a team that genuinely cares about building solutions that matter. I’m excited to join the team and help drive the next phase of growth.”

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 175 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software. Our platform empowers organizations with the power of knowing - turning data into insight - and the impact of acting, driving smarter decisions across real estate, design and construction, lease administration and accounting, facilities maintenance, occupancy management, energy and sustainability, desk booking, visitor, and space management. To learn more visit tangoanalytics.com.

