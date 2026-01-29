Allsup Employment Services Highlights Long-Term Career Support During National Mentoring Month

Belleville, Illinois, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is highlighting the importance of long-term career support during National Mentoring Month, focusing on how continued guidance through the Ticket to Work Program helps individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits to build sustainable employment and plan for their future.

National Mentoring Month, observed each January, recognizes the value of trusted guidance in helping people achieve personal and professional goals. AES applies that same principle through the Ticket to Work Program by providing individualized employment support that often continues well after a person returns to work.

The experience of a work-disrupting disability, seeking SSDI benefits and then deciding to rejoin the workforce is a process that requires several stages to achieve a new level of financial and medical stability, explained Diane Winiarski, senior director, at AES.

“For many individuals, getting a job is just the beginning,” Winiarski said. “Ongoing guidance can make a meaningful difference as people adjust to working, manage changes in their income, and consider next steps in their careers. The Ticket to Work Program allows Employment Networks like Allsup Employment Services to offer that continued support.”

As an EN, AES works with individuals receiving SSDI benefits who are exploring employment or have already returned to work. Support may include helping individuals understand how earnings can affect benefits, assisting with required reporting to the Social Security Administration, and offering guidance when job duties, hours, or health needs change. This continued relationship is designed to help individuals make informed decisions as they move forward in their careers. Services and protections through the Ticket to Work Program, including the Trial Work Period and extended Medicare coverage, remain available for several years, supporting beneficiaries as they transition back into the workforce.

Winiarski also emphasized that career growth can be gradual. “Career paths are rarely linear,” Winiarski said. “Having access to ongoing, reliable information can help individuals feel more confident as they make decisions about work and income.”

Some individuals may focus on maintaining stable employment, while others may pursue additional training, new roles, or increased responsibilities over time. Continued EN support through the Ticket to Work Program helps individuals evaluate these options, understand available work incentives and protections, and make informed decisions that align with their career goals and personal circumstances. Through ongoing guidance and coaching, beneficiaries can progress at their own pace, building skills, confidence and long-term financial and professional stability.

During National Mentoring Month, AES encourages individuals receiving SSDI benefits who are working or considering work to learn more about how the Ticket to Work Program can provide long-term employment support. The program is voluntary, free and provides personalized guidance, giving participants access to EN services.

