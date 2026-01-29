Runner AI Launches the First Self-Optimizing Ecommerce Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Runner AI today unveiled the industry's first AI-native ecommerce engine designed to autonomously test, learn, and optimize conversion rates without human intervention. While a new wave of "vibe coding" tools has simplified website creation, Runner AI goes a step further: it combines conversational storefront generation with a self-optimizing backend that continuously experiments to maximize sales.

Most modern AI tools focus solely on the build phase—generating code or designs that immediately become static upon launch. Runner AI challenges this "launch and abandon" model. Its AI-native architecture treats the storefront as a living experiment, running continuous A/B tests on layouts, copy, and user flows 24/7. This allows merchants to deploy a fully functional ecommerce business that not only builds itself through conversation but actively evolves to improve profitability day after day.

For decades, the barrier to building a competitive online store has been prohibitively high. Merchants are often forced to hire expensive agencies for design and development, or struggle through complex DIY builders that require significant technical upkeep. Even after a store is launched, the challenge intensifies: true Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) remains a luxury reserved for enterprise brands with large data science teams. For most merchants, running A/B tests to improve sales is a costly, manual process involving expensive third-party software and complex statistical analysis. As a result, storefronts often remain static, relying on intuition rather than real-time data, and leaving significant revenue on the table.

Runner AI was built to dismantle this barrier. By embedding autonomous optimization directly into the platform's core, Runner AI democratizes access to enterprise-grade growth tools. It removes the need for a technical team or an external agency by automating the entire lifecycle of the store. From the moment of creation, the platform acts as a dedicated growth engine, continuously identifying friction points in the user journey and deploying solutions instantly. This shifts the ecommerce paradigm from "managing a website" to "owning a self-improving business," allowing entrepreneurs to focus on their brand while the AI handles the complex logistics of conversion and scale.

"Ecommerce merchants shouldn't need to be technical architects or pay 'app taxes' just to run a competitive store," said Weizhi Li, Founder and CEO of Runner AI. "We didn't just add AI features to a legacy builder. We built an AI-native engine where the store itself creates hypotheses, runs A/B tests, and improves its own conversion rates without human intervention."

The platform delivers three core advantages over traditional builders:

Autonomous Conversion Optimization: The engine constantly analyzes every click and scroll, automatically initiating tests on content, layouts, and checkout flows. Operating 24/7 to improve conversion rates, it goes beyond simple A/B testing by dynamically customizing the user journey based on the visitor's specific campaign, traffic source, or profile.

From Prompts to Full-Stack Store: Users can launch a conversion-ready storefront and backend just by chatting with AI. Runner AI translates natural language prompts into a complete technical operation—handling design, checkout logic, and inventory systems—allowing anyone to launch a sophisticated business without writing a single line of code.

App-Free Feature Activation: Store owners can empower their business with any ecommerce feature—such as reviews, pop-ups, upsells, and SEO optimization—simply by asking. Instead of installing and managing disparate plugins, users request capabilities via chat, and the platform instantly integrates them into the native infrastructure.

Runner AI is available immediately for merchants seeking an ecommerce platform that actively drives growth rather than just hosting products.

About Runner AI: Runner AI is an AI-native technology company founded by a core team of former Google DeepMind engineers and ecommerce industry veterans. The company is on a mission to shake the foundations of the traditional retail stack and usher in the era of autonomous ecommerce. By bridging advanced machine learning with practical retail application, Runner AI is building the intelligent infrastructure that defines the future of online business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

