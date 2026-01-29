Ceramic Floor Tiles and Wall Tiles Market Report 2026-2030: Industry Forecast to Grow by $22.4 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Floor Tiles and Wall Tiles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market report provides detailed insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, trends, and opportunities.





The ceramic floor tiles and wall tiles market has demonstrated significant growth, expanding from $78.88 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $83.93 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for durable flooring materials, water-resistant tile solutions, and cost-effective mineral-based raw materials. An expansion in residential and commercial applications, coupled with a surge in digitally printed tile demand, further supports this trend.

Looking ahead, market growth is expected to continue robustly, reaching $106.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is attributed to a rising preference for sustainable ceramic production, investments in automation, and advancements in glazing and printing technologies. The market is seeing a shift toward premium decorative tiles and high-performance, slip-resistant surfaces. Key trends include AI-driven tile design, automated manufacturing lines, eco-friendly formulations, and enhanced digital surface inspection processes.

Renovation and remodeling activities are pivotal in driving market growth, as they focus on improving and modernizing existing architectures. In Finland, for instance, 2023 saw dwelling owners spend €5.2 billion ($5.63 billion) on home renovations, marking a 2.7% increase from the previous year. Ceramic tiles offer durable, stylish, low-maintenance solutions for these activities, enhancing both residential and commercial spaces.

Innovation remains at the forefront, with companies like Somany Ceramics Ltd. launching luxurious ceramic tiles that combine durability with aesthetic appeal. Their SOMANY MAX range, introduced in 2024, features large-format, high-performance tiles that offer superior strength and scratch resistance with a variety of finishes. Similarly, Regency Ceramics Limited's strategic acquisition of Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd aims to bolster its manufacturing prowess and market reach.

Key industry players in this competitive landscape include Mohawk Industries Inc., Grupo Lamosa S.A.B. de C.V., Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E., and Villeroy And Boch AG, among others. Yet, global trade relations and tariffs present challenges, influencing costs particularly for regions dependent on imported raw materials. However, these challenges also encourage local mineral processing and sustainable practices.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $83.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $106.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

