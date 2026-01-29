New Urbanization Construction Market Worth $4.17 Trillion by 2030: Circular Technologies Revolutionize the Construction Sector

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Urbanization Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive data on global and regional market sizes, competitor market shares, segment details, and emerging opportunities. North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is set to grow rapidly in the coming years.





The new urbanization construction market has witnessed significant growth, moving from $2.77 trillion in 2025 to an anticipated $3.01 trillion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Key drivers include urban development initiatives, green and energy-efficient construction, smart city solutions, and expanding public infrastructure projects, along with the increasing use of prefabricated components.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to reach $4.17 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. Projected growth is driven by the integration of AI and IoT in construction, modular and sustainable building solutions, digital twin technology, the expansion of smart infrastructure, and the development of eco-friendly construction methods. Key trends include smart building materials, AI-driven planning, IoT-enabled monitoring, and the adoption of sustainable technologies.

Increased government infrastructure spending is a significant growth factor, encompassing investments in transportation, energy, water supply, and telecommunications. In July 2025, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 16.9% increase in infrastructure investment, reaching £20.3 billion. This surge, intended to boost economic growth and public asset enhancement, supports urbanization by funding essential public facilities.

Leading companies focus on innovative solutions to improve sustainability. For example, Holcim introduced ECOCycle in April 2023, a circular platform recycling construction waste into new materials, reducing reliance on virgin resources. This aligns with sustainability goals and urbanization strategies by supporting low-carbon, resource-efficient cities.

Strategic acquisitions also shape the market landscape. Conmat Group acquired KYB-Conmat in March 2025, aiming to enhance growth through full company control and investment in construction equipment innovation.

Major market players include China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., China Railway Group Limited, Power Construction Corporation of China, China Metallurgical Group Corporation, and China Vanke Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are adapting to shifts in trade relations and tariffs, which impact costs for key materials but also drive local production and innovation.

By Component: Materials; Services; Technology

By Construction Type: New Construction; Renovation; Retrofit

By Infrastructure: Roads and Highways; Railways; Airports and Seaports; Utility Infrastructure

By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Infrastructure

By End-User: Government; Private Sector; Public-Private Partnerships

Regions: The report spans diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering a total of 16 countries.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.01 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.17 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

