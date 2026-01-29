$2.86 Billion Metal Board Suspended Ceiling Industry Outlook, 2030: Construction Boom, AI and IoT Propel Growth Across Global Markets

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Board Suspended Ceiling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report covers all critical aspects, offering a deep dive into market size, regional shares, segment specifics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape.





The metal board suspended ceiling market has shown robust growth over recent years, with projections indicating further expansion from $2.07 billion in 2025 to $2.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is fueled by increased adoption in both commercial and residential structures, the use of acoustic and baffle panels, the development of modular ceiling systems, and a demand for high-performance, sustainable metal panels offering both aesthetic and functional benefits.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $2.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. The forecasted growth is attributed to advancements such as AI and IoT-enabled ceiling monitoring, eco-friendly metal ceiling designs, custom and modular systems, and energy-efficient suspension solutions. Key trends include the adoption of linear and open cell ceilings, AI-based acoustic optimization, and sustainable material integration.

The burgeoning construction industry is set to further propel the market's expansion, as it involves extensive building and infrastructure developments driven by urban growth. Metal board suspended ceilings often feature in new construction due to their ability to conceal utilities while allowing for efficient maintenance and future upgrades. For instance, Eurostat reported a 3% rise in construction production in the euro area in April 2025 compared to the previous year, underscoring the sector's growth.

Industry leaders are focusing on the innovation of ceiling solutions to enhance acoustic, aesthetic, and environmental performance. Notably, OWA Ceiling Systems introduced the Brillianto mineral ceiling tile range in 2023, designed for high acoustic performance and visual comfort. This product line offers improved reflectance and design flexibility suitable for diverse environments such as offices, hospitals, and public spaces.

In a strategic move in December 2024, Armstrong World Industries Inc. expanded into the high-value exterior architectural metal segment by acquiring A. Zahner Company, aimed at enriching their interior and exterior design applications. Such acquisitions and innovations drive the industry's growth trajectory.

Major market players include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Kingspan Group plc, Hunter Douglas N.V., and Armstrong World Industries Inc., among others. Despite global trade and tariff uncertainties affecting costs, the situation propels regional manufacturing and innovation, focusing on sustainable, high-performance solutions.

By Type: Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, Wood Ceilings

By Installation Method: Grid, Direct Mounting, Suspended, Modular Systems

By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institutional Buildings

By End-User: Contractors, Architects, Facility Managers, Building Owners

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

