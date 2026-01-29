The Global Masking Tape for Construction Market 2026-2030: Set to Reach Nearly $5 Billion by 2030 Driven by DIY Boom

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masking Tape for Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an extensive analysis of industry statistics, including market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.

The global market for masking tape used in construction has been experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating an expansion from $3.57 billion in 2025 to $3.83 billion in 2026, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This upward trajectory is primarily driven by the increased application in construction projects, its rising adoption in painting and finishing tasks, and the burgeoning do-it-yourself (DIY) movement. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for high-temperature and UV-resistant tapes, especially in industrial and commercial construction sectors.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to climb to $4.97 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 6.8%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the integration of smart adhesive materials, the adoption of sustainable masking solutions, the expansion of IoT-enabled surface protection, and the development of environmentally friendly adhesive technologies. Key trends include innovations in AI-enhanced adhesive formulations and smart surface protection solutions, alongside the continuing popularity of high-temperature and UV-resistant tapes.

The rise in DIY projects is significantly propelling the masking tape market forward. As more homeowners engage in self-managed renovation and remodeling activities for cost efficiency, masking tape becomes indispensable for ensuring clean edges and strong adhesion across various surfaces. A survey by CivicScience in 2024 indicated that 62% of American homeowners intend to embark on home renovation within a year, with a notable rise in those opting for DIY methods, underscoring the tape's utility in these projects.

Residential property demand also fuels this market's growth, driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and the subsequent housing needs. Masking tape plays a crucial role in residential construction, aiding in tasks like painting, drywall installation, and interior finishing. Notably, Statistics Finland recorded a 2.7% increase in household expenditure on renovations in 2023, signifying robust demand in the sector.

In a strategic industry move, Atlas Tapes SA acquired PPM Industries Group in November 2024. This acquisition positions Atlas Tapes as a global leader in the masking tape market for construction, enhancing its R&D, production, and international reach. PPM Industries is recognized for its high-performance tapes across the building, construction, and automotive sectors.

Market leaders in this domain include 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., and others. The market is not only experiencing robust growth but is also adapting to global trade dynamics, with tariff changes impacting import costs and encouraging domestic production. This shift fosters the development of sustainable, high-performance masking tapes, enhancing supply chain resilience.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Masking Tape for Construction market report include:

3M Company

Dayson Industrial S.A.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Ahlstrom Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Mirka Ltd.

Scapa Group plc

NICHIBAN Co Ltd.

PPM Industries S.p.A.

TPC Packaging Solutions

Cintas Adhesivas Ubis S.A.

Cantech Industries Inc.

Everbuild Building Products Ltd.

Ultratape Industries Inc.

Trustin Tape Co. Ltd.

PPI Adhesive Products Ltd.

HyStik Inc.

GECO Build

