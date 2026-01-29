Granite and Marble Countertops Market Set to Reach $20.55 Billion by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Granite and Marble Countertops Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The granite and marble countertops market has experienced substantial growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. Valued at $15.45 billion in 2025, the market is expected to rise to $16.4 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is driven by several factors including the increased availability of natural stone products, a surge in home renovation and remodeling activities, heightened demand for premium interior design, expansion in commercial and hospitality construction, and advancements in stone fabrication technologies.

Looking ahead, the market for granite and marble countertops is anticipated to reach $20.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Key contributors to this forecasted growth include the rising demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing stone surfaces, more investments in digital stone fabrication tools, and the development of engineered and composite stone alternatives. The market trends highlight the adoption of AI-based stone fabrication planning, sustainable quarrying and recycling practices, automation in stone processing, and the use of AR/VR for countertop selection.

The surge in residential renovation is a significant driver, as homeowners are increasingly focused on upgrading kitchens and bathrooms with high-value improvements that blend style and durability. Granite and marble countertops, recognized for their durability and elegance, are pivotal in enhancing property aesthetics and value. For instance, Statistics Canada reported a rise in the residential renovation price index for 15 census metropolitan areas from 102.5 in the first half of 2024 to 104.7 in the first half of 2025, underscoring the role of renovations in market expansion.

To boost consumer value and stimulate sales, industry leaders are implementing strategic promotional activities. A notable example is True Blue Surfaces LLC, which launched a Summer Blowout Sale in June 2025, offering discounted granite and quartz countertop packages. This initiative provided Austin homeowners opportunities to upgrade with premium stone surfaces through limited-time packages priced from $2,399, inclusive of professional installation and customizable design options.

Market consolidation efforts are also evident, as seen in March 2025 with Construction Resources Company, LLC's acquisition of MVP Granite Countertops. This strategic move aims to enhance product offerings, improve fabrication capabilities, and strengthen the company's foothold in the premium countertop sector.

Notable companies in this market include Dal-Tile Corporation, Cosentino S.A., RK Marbles Pvt Ltd., and others. However, the market is confronted with challenges such as global trade changes and tariffs, affecting costs for imported materials and associated products. Nevertheless, these tariffs lend support to domestic quarrying and innovation in engineered stone, fostering competitive long-term supply dynamics.

Markets Covered:

By Material Type: Granite Countertops; Marble Countertops

By Product Type: Standard, Custom, Pre-Fabricated Countertops

By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Stores, Online Channels

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Office Spaces, Retail

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Granite and Marble Countertops market report include:

