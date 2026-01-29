Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035 Featuring Knauf Gips, USG Corp., Boral, Armstrong World Industries, Taishan Gypsum Co. and More

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum Board Suspended Ceilings Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report presents comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and trends.



The global gypsum board suspended ceilings market has shown robust growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The market size is anticipated to expand from $7.86 billion in 2025 to $8.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of lightweight ceiling systems, rising installations of fire-resistant and acoustic ceiling boards, and the expansion of commercial interior refurbishment projects. Additionally, the growing use of concealed grid ceiling systems and enhanced availability of moisture-resistant gypsum panels are notable contributors.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $10.83 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Key factors driving this growth include the rising demand for advanced acoustic and fire-rated ceilings and increased investment in automated gypsum production technologies. The expansion of smart building interior solutions and the development of high-strength and impact-resistant ceiling boards also play significant roles. Trends such as eco-friendly gypsum formulations, automation in manufacturing, and AI-based ceiling optimization are expected to further shape the industry.

Residential construction activities are significantly driving market expansion, fueled by rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for new housing infrastructure. The U.S. Census Bureau reported privately-owned housing completions, rising to 1,526,000 in May 2025, which exemplifies this trend. Such developments boost the demand for gypsum board suspended ceilings due to their quick installation capabilities and enhancement of interior aesthetics.

Additionally, expanding investments in infrastructure bolster the market. Rapid urbanization necessitates upgrades in industrial facilities, utilities, and transport networks, fostering the use of gypsum board ceilings in large-scale projects for their efficiency and modern finish. The UK's Office for National Statistics highlighted a 3.9% increase in infrastructure investment in 2023, underscoring this growth dynamic.

Key industry players such as Knauf Gips KG, USG Corporation, and Boral Limited are focusing on innovative solutions to improve installation efficiency and performance. For instance, CGC Inc. launched the Sheetrock Brand UltraLight PRO Panel, designed to reduce weight while enhancing durability, thereby supporting more sustainable construction and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Market challenges include the impact of global trade relations and tariffs, which affect the cost of imported materials essential for ceiling installations. However, this scenario is encouraging domestic sourcing and regional production, contributing to long-term industry resilience.

Product Types: Standard, Moisture-Resistant, Fire-Resistant, Soundproof, Impact-Resistant Gypsum Boards.

Installation Types: Exposed Grid, Concealed Grid, and others.

Thickness Categories: Less than 12 mm, 12 to 15 mm, 15 to 20 mm, Above 20 mm.

Standards: ASTM, ISO, Local Codes.

End-User Applications: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Educational Facilities.

