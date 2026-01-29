Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Trends Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 & 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Drug Discovery, Pre-clinical, and Clinical), Product, Service, Therapeutic Area, End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics contract research organizations market size was estimated at USD 13.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 32.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.17% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is driven by rising demand for biologics, increasing outsourcing trends among pharmaceutical companies, growing requirements for personalized medicine, and cell & gene therapies.







Other factors contributing to market growth include rising technological advancements in clinical trial management and stringent regulatory requirements that underscore the need for specialized CRO expertise among biopharmaceutical companies.



In the global biologics contract research organizations (CRO) market, the CRO are experiencing growing demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies. Most of these complex molecules require specialized research, clinical trials, and regulatory expertise that many pharmaceutical companies lack in-house.

These factors have led to a growing need for CRO services, as they offer biologics-focused trial design, bioanalytical testing, and manufacturing support, further accelerating development timelines, reducing costs, and ensuring high-quality data, making them indispensable partners for sponsors navigating the expanding biologics pipeline. This trend is emerging in the therapies, where CROs' specialized knowledge and infrastructure are critical for successful clinical outcomes.



Moreover, other factors contributing to market growth include rising technological advancements in clinical trial management, which are transforming the operations within biologics CROs. Integrating AI, machine learning, and data analytics further enables faster patient recruitment, predictive modeling, and real-time monitoring of clinical trial data. Furthermore, digital platforms, electronic data capture (EDC), and decentralized trial solutions further enhance efficiency, transparency, and compliance, which are expected to drive market growth.

Automation and advanced bioinformatics further streamline data handling for complex biologics studies. These technologies support reducing errors, improving decision-making, and accelerating trial timelines. Thus, as biological research becomes increasingly data-intensive, most CROs opt for technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimize trial outcomes, and support sponsors in bringing innovative therapies to market faster.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Technology Landscape

Pricing Model Analysis

Tariff Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Trends

Demand Trends

Market Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Force Analysis

PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Companies Featured

Lonza Group AG

WuXi Biologics / WuXi AppTec

Samsung Biologics

Catalent, Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

AGC Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

Charles River Laboratories

Parexel International

IQVIA

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Syngene International

Eurofins Scientific

KBI Biopharma

Global Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Drug Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Clinical

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapies

Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Project Management/Clinical Supply Management

Data Management

Regulatory/Medical Affairs

Medical Writing

Clinical Monitoring

Quality Management/ Assurance

Bio-Statistics

Investigator Payments

Laboratory

Patient and Site Recruitment

Technology

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Oncology

CNS Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Large Biopharmaceutical Companies

Small & Mid-Sized Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scxwbr

