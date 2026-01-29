Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Trends Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 & 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Drug Discovery, Pre-clinical, and Clinical), Product, Service, Therapeutic Area, End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biologics contract research organizations market size was estimated at USD 13.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 32.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.17% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is driven by rising demand for biologics, increasing outsourcing trends among pharmaceutical companies, growing requirements for personalized medicine, and cell & gene therapies.
Other factors contributing to market growth include rising technological advancements in clinical trial management and stringent regulatory requirements that underscore the need for specialized CRO expertise among biopharmaceutical companies.
In the global biologics contract research organizations (CRO) market, the CRO are experiencing growing demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies. Most of these complex molecules require specialized research, clinical trials, and regulatory expertise that many pharmaceutical companies lack in-house.
These factors have led to a growing need for CRO services, as they offer biologics-focused trial design, bioanalytical testing, and manufacturing support, further accelerating development timelines, reducing costs, and ensuring high-quality data, making them indispensable partners for sponsors navigating the expanding biologics pipeline. This trend is emerging in the therapies, where CROs' specialized knowledge and infrastructure are critical for successful clinical outcomes.
Moreover, other factors contributing to market growth include rising technological advancements in clinical trial management, which are transforming the operations within biologics CROs. Integrating AI, machine learning, and data analytics further enables faster patient recruitment, predictive modeling, and real-time monitoring of clinical trial data. Furthermore, digital platforms, electronic data capture (EDC), and decentralized trial solutions further enhance efficiency, transparency, and compliance, which are expected to drive market growth.
Automation and advanced bioinformatics further streamline data handling for complex biologics studies. These technologies support reducing errors, improving decision-making, and accelerating trial timelines. Thus, as biological research becomes increasingly data-intensive, most CROs opt for technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimize trial outcomes, and support sponsors in bringing innovative therapies to market faster.
Biologics Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Parent Market Outlook
- Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Technology Landscape
- Pricing Model Analysis
- Tariff Impact Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Trends
- Demand Trends
- Market Analysis Tools
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Global Biologics Contract Research Organizations Market Report Segmentation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Drug Discovery
- Pre-Clinical
- Clinical
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
- Bispecific/Multispecific Antibodies
- Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes
- Vaccines
- Cell & Gene Therapies
- Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics
- Others
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Project Management/Clinical Supply Management
- Data Management
- Regulatory/Medical Affairs
- Medical Writing
- Clinical Monitoring
- Quality Management/ Assurance
- Bio-Statistics
- Investigator Payments
- Laboratory
- Patient and Site Recruitment
- Technology
- Others
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Oncology
- CNS Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Immunological Disorders
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Ophthalmology
- Pain Management
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Large Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Small & Mid-Sized Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
