$33.84 Bn Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts to 2033

The global nucleic acid therapeutics contract manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 9.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.14% from 2025 to 2033.

The market is witnessing growth driven by growing biopharmaceutical outsourcing trends, rising demand for mRNA and gene therapies, and technological advancements in manufacturing.







Increasing regulatory support and government incentives are among the other factors driving market growth. In the global market, shifting trends towards outsourcing activities by biopharmaceutical companies to contract manufacturers are expected to drive market growth. This outsourcing activity reduces operational costs, accelerates time-to-market, and utilizes specialized expertise in nucleic acid production. According to an article published in July 2025, 82.6% of cell and gene therapy (CGT) companies outsource at least part of their biologics manufacturing, marking record-high levels of reliance on external contract manufacturing services.



In addition, outsourcing activities is also driven by the high complexity of mRNA, plasmid DNA, and oligonucleotide therapeutics, which require GMP-certified facilities, skilled personnel, and advanced technologies. Thus, contract manufacturers are witnessing an increasing requirement for integrated services, including process development, analytical testing, and commercial-scale manufacturing. In addition, outsourcing enables pharmaceutical firms to concentrate on research and development, ensuring that regulatory compliance and quality standards are met.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $33.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rising Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies

Increased Outsourcing by Biopharma Companies

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Platforms

Market Restraint Analysis

High Production Complexity and Cost

Limited Skilled Workforce and Technical Expertise

Technology Landscape

Pricing Model Analysis

Tariff Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Trends

Demand Trends

Market Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Force Analysis

PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Gene Therapy

RNA-based Therapies

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Process Development and Optimization

GMP Manufacturing

Analytical and Quality Control Service

Fill-Finish Contract Manufacturing

Regulatory Support

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Large Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medium Biopharmaceutical Companies

Small Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

