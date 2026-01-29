$33.84 Bn Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Gene Therapy, RNA-based Therapies), Service, End Use, Application and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nucleic acid therapeutics contract manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 9.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.14% from 2025 to 2033.
The market is witnessing growth driven by growing biopharmaceutical outsourcing trends, rising demand for mRNA and gene therapies, and technological advancements in manufacturing.
Increasing regulatory support and government incentives are among the other factors driving market growth. In the global market, shifting trends towards outsourcing activities by biopharmaceutical companies to contract manufacturers are expected to drive market growth. This outsourcing activity reduces operational costs, accelerates time-to-market, and utilizes specialized expertise in nucleic acid production. According to an article published in July 2025, 82.6% of cell and gene therapy (CGT) companies outsource at least part of their biologics manufacturing, marking record-high levels of reliance on external contract manufacturing services.
In addition, outsourcing activities is also driven by the high complexity of mRNA, plasmid DNA, and oligonucleotide therapeutics, which require GMP-certified facilities, skilled personnel, and advanced technologies. Thus, contract manufacturers are witnessing an increasing requirement for integrated services, including process development, analytical testing, and commercial-scale manufacturing. In addition, outsourcing enables pharmaceutical firms to concentrate on research and development, ensuring that regulatory compliance and quality standards are met.
Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Parent Market Outlook
- Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Rising Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies
- Increased Outsourcing by Biopharma Companies
- Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Platforms
- Market Restraint Analysis
- High Production Complexity and Cost
- Limited Skilled Workforce and Technical Expertise
- Technology Landscape
- Pricing Model Analysis
- Tariff Impact Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Trends
- Demand Trends
- Market Analysis Tools
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Companies Featured
- Lonza Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Catalent Inc.
- WuXi AppTec
- AGC Biologics
- Agilent Technologies
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- BioSpring GmbH
- Bachem Holding AG
- CordenPharma International GmbH
- Danaher Corporation
- Eurofins Scientific
- Avecia (Nitto Denko / Avecia)
- BioCina Pty Ltd.
- Kaneka Corporation
Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Gene Therapy
- RNA-based Therapies
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Process Development and Optimization
- GMP Manufacturing
- Analytical and Quality Control Service
- Fill-Finish Contract Manufacturing
- Regulatory Support
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Oncology
- Rare Diseases
- Genetic Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Large Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Medium Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Small Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
