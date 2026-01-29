LHV Renewed Mandates of AS LHV Finance Supervisory Board Member

The shareholders of AS LHV Finance, belonging to the AS LHV Group consolidation group, resolved to renew the mandates of the Supervisory Board Member Kadri Kiisel for a five-year term. Mihkel Torim, Jaan Koppel and Veiko Poolgas are also Members of the Supervisory Board.

Kadri Kiisel has been the Chairman of the Management Board of AS LHV Pank since 2021 and before that, she managed retail banking of AS LHV Pank as a Member of the Management Board since 2018. She was also the CEO of AS LHV Finance from 2018 to 2021. From 2011, Kiisel worked as the Manager of the LHV Pank Tallinn branch and since 2017 she was the Head of Branches of LHV Pank. Kadri Kiisel has a Master’s degree in Financial Management from the University of Tartu. Kadri Kiisel has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Varahaldus and AS LHV Paytech since 2022. In addition, Kadri Kiisel has been the Chairman of The Council of the Estonian Banking Association since 2024. Kadri Kiisel holds 558,730 shares of AS LHV Group and has the right to acquire a total of 612,454 shares of AS LHV Group based on options issued in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of November, LHV Pank's banking services are being used by 489,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 106,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 230,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.

