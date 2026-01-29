Canned Motor Pump Market to Reach $2.27 Billion, at a 6.2% CAGR by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Canned Motor Pump Market size is projected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030, from USD 1.68 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rapid industrialization is a major factor driving the use of canned motor pumps across different sectors. As countries develop their manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure, they need reliable, efficient, and safe fluid handling solutions. Canned motor pumps have a hermetically sealed design that provides excellent protection against leaks, making them perfect for applications that involve hazardous or corrosive fluids. The key end-use industries of canned motor pumps include chemical processing, oil & gas, power generation, and water treatment. The push for industrial growth not only increases the demand for these pumps but also supports global trends aimed at energy efficiency and protecting the environment. Stricter regulations and the need to reduce environmental impact encourage industries to use canned motor pumps, which require low maintenance and offer high reliability. Furthermore, developments in automation, digital technology, and materials science allow these pumps to operate under tougher conditions, supporting ongoing industrial growth and modernization efforts.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60488074

List of Key Players in Canned Motor Pump Market:

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH (Germany),

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan),

Nikkiso Co., Ltd . (Japan),

Crispumps (Moldova),

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India),

OPTIMEX (France),

ChemmP ( Kaimipu Pump (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.) (China),

MONIBA ANAND ELECTRICALS PVT. LTD . (India),

ANHUI SHINHOO CANNED MOTOR PUMP CO., LTD . (China),

Hayward Tyler Ltd. ( England),

HERMAG Pumps (Czech Republic) among others…

Synchronous motors run at a steady speed no matter the load because their rotor spins in sync with the stator's magnetic field. In canned motor pump applications, these motors are appreciated for their high efficiency, precise speed control, and strong power factor performance. They are increasingly used in energy-intensive and high-precision sectors, such as nuclear power plants, semiconductor manufacturing, cryogenic systems, and pharmaceutical processing, especially in Europe and North America. Although synchronous motors tend to be more expensive and complex compared to induction motors, their better energy efficiency and lower lifetime operating costs make them a smart choice for long-term performance.

The power segment is the fastest-growing end user in the global canned motor pumps market, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In the power industry, canned motor pumps are essential for safe, reliable, and efficient movement of fluids. They are especially important for tasks like circulating cooling water in nuclear power plants and managing boiler feed water and condensate in thermal power plants. In nuclear power plants, canned motor pumps usually work in systems that move radioactive or ultra-pure fluids. This includes primary coolant circuits, borated water systems, chemical volume control systems (CVCS), and reactor feedwater operations. Their strong construction allows them to work well under high pressure, high temperature, and high radiation. This ensures the safe and steady operation of crucial nuclear processes. Their compact, sealed design leads to lower noise levels and makes it easier to fit them into plant systems. This improves both operational efficiency and environmental safety. The main reason for using canned motor pumps in the power sector is their proven reliability, low maintenance needs, and ability to operate safely in extreme conditions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=60488074

Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the canned motor pumps market

In 2024, Asia Pacific had the largest share of the global canned motor pumps market. The countries in this region include China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. China is the biggest market in the region. Key factors driving the market in the region are the demand for reliable, maintenance-free pumping solutions that reduce environmental contamination and operational downtime. The addition of smart technologies and IoT-based monitoring is speeding up adoption, as these features improve efficiency and safety. Government support for green technology and ongoing investments in industrial modernization are likely to keep the market strong in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2024, Europe had the second-largest share of the canned motor pumps market. The countries in this region include Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. China is the biggest market in the region. The European canned motor pump (CMP) market is strong and well-established. It sees considerable demand from the chemical, nuclear, and petrochemical sectors. Europe's strict energy and emissions rules push manufacturers to innovate. Germany is the leader in the region, benefiting from its strong chemical and pharmaceutical industries. These industries need reliable, leak-proof solutions for handling dangerous and toxic fluids. Germany's focus on sustainability, along with adherence to the EU's Energy Efficiency Directive, drives the use of energy-efficient CMPs, especially those with synchronous and permanent magnet motors. Modernization is on the rise in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. This is increasing the demand for pumps that offer precision, quality, and sustainable performance. As Europe continues to enforce strict environmental regulations and encourage technological advancements, its role as a key center for the development and growth of innovative pump technologies solidifies.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=60488074

Key Findings of the Study:

In September 2024, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("CE&IG Group"), part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd.'s Industrial division, and GTT announced a partnership on the re-liquefaction system for LNG-fueled ships. By integrating GTT's patented Recycool into CE&IG Group's fuel gas supply systems, it can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

& Industrial Gases Group ("CE&IG Group"), part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd.'s Industrial division, and GTT announced a partnership on the re-liquefaction system for LNG-fueled ships. By integrating GTT's patented Recycool into CE&IG Group's fuel gas supply systems, it can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In November 2023, Hayward Tyler Ltd . and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will strengthen their presence in the global energy market. This MoU is the first step toward establishing a partnership between Hayward Tyler and KEPCO KPS to supply pump and motor maintenance, including pre-inspection and maintenance infrastructure, and to assist each other with new projects in the UK and European energy markets.

. and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will strengthen their presence in the global energy market. This MoU is the first step toward establishing a partnership between Hayward Tyler and KEPCO KPS to supply pump and motor maintenance, including pre-inspection and maintenance infrastructure, and to assist each other with new projects in the UK and European energy markets. In January 2023, Nikkiso Co., Ltd . completed the acquisition of Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH through its Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group. Cryotec is a German plant engineering and construction company specializing in air separation, liquefaction plants, and CO2 technologies. This strategic move aims to expand Nikkiso's footprint in Europe, enhance its expertise in carbon capture, biogas, and cryogenic solutions, and support the group's sustainability and climate-neutral goals.

. completed the acquisition of Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH through its Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group. Cryotec is a German plant engineering and construction company specializing in air separation, liquefaction plants, and CO2 technologies. This strategic move aims to expand Nikkiso's footprint in Europe, enhance its expertise in carbon capture, biogas, and cryogenic solutions, and support the group's sustainability and climate-neutral goals. In April 2022, Hayward Tyler, Inc. announced the award of two new nuclear contracts valued at USD 7 million from Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, a leading South Korean energy provider. These contracts involve the supply of critical nuclear safety-related spare parts for Nuclear Service Cooling pumps at reactors in South Korea. With a track record spanning over 50 years as an original equipment supplier to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and the global nuclear industry, Hayward Tyler continues to support nuclear operations with parts, service, and technical expertise. This achievement underscores Hayward Tyler's commitment to reliability and safety in the international nuclear energy market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse More Research Reports:

Centrifugal Pump Market- Global Forecasts to 2028

Cryogenic Pump Market - Global Forecasts to 2027