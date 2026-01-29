Construction 4.0 Market Poised for Exponential Growth, Forecast to Hit $56.43 Billion by 2030 at 20.3% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction 4.0 Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction 4.0 market, characterized by its technological advancements, is witnessing robust growth. This sector is expected to expand from $22.37 billion in 2025 to $26.97 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The remarkable growth during this period is driven by digitalization in construction workflows, greater utilization of connected machinery, and the proliferation of collaboration platforms. Furthermore, reliance on imported robotics and sensors coupled with an expansion in data-driven practices are pivotal growth drivers.

Projections indicate the construction 4.0 market will surge to $56.43 billion by 2030, boasting a CAGR of 20.3%. This projection hinges on increasing adoption of digital twin technologies, heightened investment in automated construction equipment, and the growth of predictive analytics and AI tools. Smart construction monitoring systems and the demand for integrated construction software ecosystems further underpin this upswing. Notably, trends like AI-based predictive insights, IoT-enabled site monitoring, and cloud and big data platforms are shaping the future of this market.

The escalating demand for infrastructure development is a significant catalyst for growth in the construction 4.0 market. Urban expansion requires enhanced transportation systems, housing, and utilities, which in turn elevates the demand for construction technologies that enhance project delivery speed and cost-effectiveness. A notable example is the 2023 UK report indicating infrastructure investment increased to £13.8 billion, a 3.9% rise from the previous year, spotlighting significant market traction due to infrastructure demands.

Leading players are integrating AI to boost efficiency and automation in construction workflows. Glodon Company Limited, for instance, introduced AecGPT in May 2024, an AI platform designed to streamline tasks like design, cost management, and safety monitoring. The platform supports enhanced decision-making and process automation, highlighting the industry's shift towards AI adoption.

Recent acquisitions, such as Saint-Gobain's purchase of Maturix, underscore the push towards digitalization. Maturix is known for its real-time concrete monitoring solutions, enhancing construction efficiency through data-driven insights.

Prominent industry players include technological giants like Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and IBM Corporation, among others. These companies are at the forefront of driving innovation in the construction 4.0 market.

Scope: The report categorizes the market into segments and subsegments by component, technology, application, and end-use. It profiles companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Schneider Electric, and covers countries including the USA, China, and Brazil, across major global regions.

Data Delivery: Available in Word, PDF, and interactive formats, the report offers five years of historical and ten years of forecast data, including market size ratios, growth figures, and GDP correlations. Clients benefit from bi-annual updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $26.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Construction 4.0 market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

VINCI Construction

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Kiewit Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Hexagon AB

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Bentley Systems

CalAmp Corporation

Brickeye

Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6d8go

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment