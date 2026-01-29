$7.55 Billion Construction Wearable Technology Market Outlook 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Wearable Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The construction wearable technology market is experiencing significant growth, forecasted to increase from $4.6 billion in 2025 to $5.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. This surge is attributed to the integration of safety monitoring technologies, amplified efforts to minimize workplace injuries, and the proliferation of connected construction sites. With a focus on real-time worker tracking and deploying productivity-enhancing wearables, the sector is well-positioned for continued expansion.

By 2030, the market is set to reach $7.55 billion, growing at a 10.4% CAGR. This growth will be fueled by the development of advanced biometric sensors and AI-enabled safety systems. The expansion of ruggedized industrial wearables and the integration of AR-based training tools will also play crucial roles. Emerging trends include the integration of AI-based safety analytics, expansion of IoT-connected wearables, and the advancement of robotics-assisted technologies.

Workplace accidents continue to drive market growth as organizations seek to mitigate risks through wearable technology. Real-time monitoring of worker health enables data-driven risk management, improving job site efficiency and safety. For instance, between April 2024 and March 2025, Goldcross Training Services reported 124 work-related fatalities, highlighting the critical need for advanced safety monitoring solutions.

Leading companies are investing in innovative products like AI-powered exoskeletons to boost productivity and reduce injuries. In May 2025, German Bionic launched Exia, an AI-powered exoskeleton offering real-time biomechanical analytics and smart safety alerts. This technology empowers workers by delivering ergonomic support and integrating seamlessly into construction workflows.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the landscape as companies aim to expand their capabilities. In August 2025, Ideagen acquired Reactec to enhance wearable technology offerings, promoting safer and more compliant work environments. Reactec specializes in construction wearable technology, which aligns with Ideagen's mission of innovative growth.

Major players in the market include 3M Company, Trimble Inc., Magic Leap Inc., and more, with emerging companies like StrongArm Technology and Kinetic Construction Ltd. contributing to the competitive landscape. The market faces challenges such as tariff-induced cost increases for imported components; however, this is also stimulating domestic manufacturing and innovation.

Regional dynamics show North America leading in 2025, with coverage across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other key regions. The market comprises revenues from services like operational efficiency analytics and physiological tracking devices, with values including goods and services sold by manufacturers.

Product Types: Watch, Boot, Smart Helmet, Smart Glasses, Body Wear or Vest, Exoskeleton, Other Product Types

Watch, Boot, Smart Helmet, Smart Glasses, Body Wear or Vest, Exoskeleton, Other Product Types Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, RFID/NFC

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, RFID/NFC Applications: Worker Safety, Productivity Monitoring, Communication, Health Monitoring, Training and Simulation

Worker Safety, Productivity Monitoring, Communication, Health Monitoring, Training and Simulation End-Users: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

