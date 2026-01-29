Trends & Strategies Shaping the $51.4 Billion Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Market, 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bitumen Waterproofing Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report covers global size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and market trends, offering in-depth analysis for stakeholders.





The bitumen waterproofing materials market is set to experience strong growth, increasing from $48.8 billion in 2025 to $51.42 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is primarily driven by the rising use of bituminous membranes and increased adoption of polymer-modified waterproofing solutions. The market is projected to reach $62.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% due to the growing demand for sustainable solutions and advancements in smart leak detection technologies.

Factors contributing to this growth include infrastructure modernization, high-performance structural solutions, and the increasing use of eco-friendly modified bitumen. The advancement of automated manufacturing processes, integration of AI-based material performance analytics, and deployment of smart moisture monitoring systems are key trends shaping the market.

The increase in building projects, driven by urban population growth, demands efficient waterproofing solutions to enhance housing and infrastructure. Bitumen waterproofing materials provide durable, weather-resistant protection for foundations, roofs, and basements, preventing water damage and extending structural longevity. For instance, U.S. housing completions rose to 1,526,000 in May 2025, highlighting the material's importance in construction growth.

Innovation is at the forefront, with key players developing water-based elastomeric membranes to enhance sustainability and application efficiency. Notably, Mapei SpA's launch of Polylastic in July 2023 underscores the trend toward eco-friendly and adaptable solutions suitable for all weather conditions. Similarly, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.'s acquisition of Fosroc International Limited in February 2025 aims to bolster its presence in Asia and emerging markets while promoting sustainable growth.

Leading companies in the market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Mapei S.p.A., and Johns Manville Corporation. They focus on innovative solutions to reduce VOC emissions and enhance application efficiency, providing strong adhesion and resistance to environmental elements.

By Product Type: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Modified Bitumen, Atactic Polypropylene Modified Bitumen, Oxidized Bitumen By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales By Application: Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways, Other Applications By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

By Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Modified Bitumen: Membranes, Liquid Coatings, Sheets By Atactic Polypropylene Modified Bitumen: Torch-Applied Membranes, Self-Adhesive Membranes, Cold-Applied Coatings By Oxidized Bitumen: Roofing Felt, Damp Proof Coatings, Protective Coatings

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $51.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

