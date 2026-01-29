Artificial Intelligence Chip Research Report 2026: $223.95 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence chip market is witnessing remarkable growth, with market size set to expand from $40.21 billion in 2025 to $56.48 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. This expansion is largely credited to the early development of specialized AI chips and initial industry adoption across banking, finance, and insurance analytics. Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $223.95 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 41.1% due to enhanced deployment of AI-optimized processors, widespread adoption of neuromorphic and deep learning ASICs, and the integration of AI into healthcare and automotive sectors.

The demand for artificial intelligence chips is significantly fueled by the rise of smart homes and cities. As smart city initiatives benefiting citizens and promoting sustainability continue to proliferate, the need for advanced AI chips is intensifying. According to a 2024 survey by the Association for Smarter Homes & Buildings, 90% of participants reported smart-enabled buildings, up from 74% in the previous year.

Industry giants are responding with innovative solutions. Notable is SambaNova Systems' introduction of the SN40L chip in September 2023, aiming to lower costs while facilitating high-quality AI models. This chip supports expansive language models essential for enterprise use, allowing companies to leverage large-scale AI without sacrificing precision.

In a strategic acquisition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. acquired Mipsology in August 2023, strengthening its AI tools portfolio and competitive position. Mipsology's capabilities in AI software enhance AMD's offerings notably. The chip market landscape is represented by key players such as Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., among others.

The international trade environment, including shifting tariffs, is impacting the AI chip market by raising component costs essential for AI computation. However, regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific see potential benefits from encouraged domestic production and innovation in cost-efficient AI chip designs, enhancing resilience and broader adoption.

For stakeholders, this dynamic market offers a wealth of opportunities. Detailed insights into market trends, regional shares, and forecasts can be found in the comprehensive artificial intelligence chips market research report, which serves as a vital resource for thriving in this swiftly evolving sector. Report findings indicate North America's prominence in the 2025 market, with detailed coverage across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more.

The market entails sales of essential components like GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, with values representing 'factory gate' prices by creators to various market entities. By understanding these market dynamics, businesses can strategically navigate the landscape to capitalize on emerging trends and technologies in artificial intelligence chips.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $56.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $223.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 41.1% Regions Covered Global



