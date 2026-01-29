$10.63 Billion Big Data Analytics in Construction Market Opportunity Analysis 2026-2030 & 2035 - Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Accenture, and IBM Lead

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data Analytics in Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.





The big data analytics in construction market is on a strong growth trajectory. Expected to expand from $9.83 billion in 2025 to $10.63 billion in 2026, the industry forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during this period. This growth is driven by increased reliance on data-driven decision-making, IoT-enabled monitoring tools, cloud-based data management, predictive risk analyses, and digital project documentation.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $14.37 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8%. This expansion is fueled by rising demand for AI-based analytics, greater development of smart infrastructure, and the emergence of autonomous data-collection systems. Key trends include AI-driven insights, enhanced cloud analytics platforms, advanced automated processing workflows, and increasingly sophisticated IoT-integrated project monitoring systems.

Infrastructure development activities are a major driver for this market's growth. The expansion of transportation, energy, and communication networks has increased the demand for efficient, sustainable systems. Big data analytics aids in optimizing resources, detecting risks early, and improving project timelines. For example, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a significant rise in infrastructure investment in 2023, showcasing the critical role of analytics in these developments.

Industry leaders are advancing AI platforms to enhance data-driven construction management. In January 2025, Aurigo Software launched Aurigo Lumina, an AI platform designed to improve capital planning through advanced data insights and risk management. Additionally, Bentley Systems acquired Cesium GS to integrate advanced 3D geospatial technologies, boosting digital twin and visualization capabilities.

Markets Covered: Solutions and Services, Deployment Models (On-premises and Cloud), and various Technologies and Applications.

Solutions and Services, Deployment Models (On-premises and Cloud), and various Technologies and Applications. Subsegments: Data Management Tools, Analytics Platforms, and Service categories such as Consulting and Implementation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

