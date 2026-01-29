Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Report 2026: Industry Expected to Grow by $600 Million Reaching $2.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report presents insights into global market size, regional distribution, competitive landscapes, and future opportunities.





The global automated barriers and bollards market is projected to showcase robust growth, expanding from $2.06 billion in 2025 to $2.2 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is fueled by the increasing deployment of automated access control devices, perimeter security infrastructure, and smart urban planning innovations. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $2.8 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, driven by heightened demand for advanced smart access systems and increased government investments in security.

Key growth dynamics include the integration of AI-based access control systems and the development of connected urban mobility solutions. In response to rising vehicle traffic due to urbanization and increased commuting in cities, automated barriers and bollards play a crucial role in managing traffic flow and enhancing security in high-risk areas. The UK Department for Transport reported a 1.9% increase in car traffic from 2023 to 2024, underscoring the need for effective traffic regulation solutions.

Innovations such as electromechanical security bollards are at the forefront, offering improved energy efficiency, reliability, and ease of maintenance compared to traditional hydraulic systems. For instance, in November 2023, Pilomat introduced the EM and EMB series bollards, which prioritize reduced operational noise and enhanced durability by eliminating hydraulic components, making them ideal for high-performance security applications.

The industry is witnessing strategic mergers and acquisitions, as evidenced by CAME S.P.A.'s acquisition of Motorline in July 2024. This acquisition enhances CAME's automation portfolio and market reach, while Motorline benefits from advanced technology access and global distribution capabilities. Such strategic alliances enable entities to capitalize on each other's strengths, accelerating growth and market penetration.

Prominent companies in the market include Atkore Inc., Nice S.p.A., CAME S.P.A., Automatic Systems S.A., FAAC S.p.A., and several others. The market's outlook is shaped by evolving global trade relations, with tariffs affecting imported components like steel and electronic control units. However, these economic policies also stimulate domestic production and foster innovation in cost-efficient solutions, bolstering long-term industry resilience.

