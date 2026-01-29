Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Forecast to Cross $6 Billion by 2030: Smart Wearables Propel Growth - Panasonic, Medtronic, and LG Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report explores market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional dynamics, competitive landscapes, and strategic insights.





The stretchable and conformal electronics market is experiencing significant growth, with an expected increase from $2.99 billion in 2025 to $3.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Forecasts predict this market will expand to $6.01 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 14.9%. This growth is stimulated by smart wearable adoption, remote health monitoring demand, advancements in energy storage and soft robotics, and scaling of roll-to-roll manufacturing. Key trends include skin-integrated wearables, stretchable electronic textiles, and innovative substrate development.

Wearable devices are a significant growth driver, as they integrate health and fitness monitoring solutions that consumers demand for seamless body integration. These devices use stretchable electronics to offer comfort and continuous health monitoring capabilities, exemplified by the UK's £11.5 million investment in wearable technology projects aimed at supporting those with disabilities.

Leading companies like Xenoma Inc. are innovating in medical-grade wearable technology, such as 3-lead ambulatory ECG systems that offer improved cardiac monitoring without invasive procedures. Their "e-skin ECG" service reflects the shift to self-application and remote monitoring, highlighting changes in patient care delivery.

In the automotive sector, Hyundai Motor Company's collaboration with FORCIOT illustrates the integration of stretchable sensor technology into vehicle components to enhance driver safety and comfort. FORCIOT's advances in sensor technology support detailed analysis of driver behavior and interior conditions.

Prominent companies in this sector include Panasonic, Medtronic, LG Display, DuPont, Samsung Display, and others specializing in innovations across electronic components, smart textiles, and more.

Challenges such as global trade dynamics and tariffs are affecting the market, creating cost pressures and supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia-Pacific and transatlantic corridors. Nonetheless, these challenges are also fostering localized manufacturing and innovation, enhancing regional supply chain capabilities and long-term market resilience.

Regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific are notable in this landscape, with North America leading and Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly. Countries like the USA, China, Germany, South Korea, and others are significant contributors to market dynamics

Scope

The markets covered include:

Component: Stretchable Circuits, Stretchable Conductors, Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Batteries, Photovoltaics.

Stretchable Circuits, Stretchable Conductors, Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Batteries, Photovoltaics. Technology: Inkjet Printing, 3D Printing, Screen Printing, Transfer Printing.

Inkjet Printing, 3D Printing, Screen Printing, Transfer Printing. Material Type: Conductive Polymers, Elastomers, Metal Nanowires, Liquid Metals, Carbon-Based Materials.

Conductive Polymers, Elastomers, Metal Nanowires, Liquid Metals, Carbon-Based Materials. Functionality: Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Communication.

Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Communication. End-Use Industry: Medical, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Sports.

Subsegments:

Stretchable Circuits: Rigid Island with Stretchable Interconnects, Fully Stretchable, Hybrid Circuits.

Rigid Island with Stretchable Interconnects, Fully Stretchable, Hybrid Circuits. Stretchable Conductors: Liquid Metal, Nanowire, Carbon-Based, Elastomer-Based.

Liquid Metal, Nanowire, Carbon-Based, Elastomer-Based. Electroactive Polymers: Ionic Polymer, Dielectric Elastomers, Conductive Polymers.

Ionic Polymer, Dielectric Elastomers, Conductive Polymers. Stretchable Batteries: Lithium-Ion, Solid State, Zinc-Based, Flexible Supercapacitors.

Lithium-Ion, Solid State, Zinc-Based, Flexible Supercapacitors. Photovoltaics: Organic, Perovskite, Thin Film, Hybrid.

The report lists leading companies, including Panasonic Holdings, Medtronic, LG Display, and Samsung Display, among others. It offers extensive geographic coverage, encompassing major markets in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Stretchable and Conformal Electronics market report include:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc

LG Display Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Innolux Corporation

Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

Universal Display Corporation

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd.

NovaCentrix Corp

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

Optomec Inc.

Heliatek GmbH

FlexEnable Technology Limited

Polyera Corporation

Blue Spark Technologies Inc.

Voltera Inc.

OLEDWorks LLC

Sculpteo SAS

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.

GraphenicaLab S.L.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqfjtu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment