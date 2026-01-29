Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Research Report 2026: $44.09 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics market in aerospace and defense is experiencing significant growth. From 2025 to 2026, the market will expand from $26.9 billion to $29.73 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This surge is due to increased use of autonomous drones and AI-driven threat detection, alongside advances in defense research and development (R&D) and predictive analytics for maintenance and operations.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is projected to grow to $44.09 billion, with a CAGR of 10.4%. Key contributors to this forecast include the deployment of AI-driven autonomous systems, enhanced robotics for defense operations, and the integration of quantum computing in defense intelligence. Further trends involve AI-powered predictive maintenance and simulation for defense training, advanced sensor fusion for surveillance, and AI-assisted mission planning.

Rising defense expenditures serve as a catalyst for market growth. Nations, seeking to increase military capabilities amid global tensions, are investing in AI and robotics. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military spending reached $2.443 trillion in 2023, marking a 6.8% increase over 2022. This trend is driving advancements in AI and robotics to bolster military performance and efficiency.

In this dynamic field, leading companies are pushing the envelope with innovative AI-powered solutions. For example, Zen Technologies unveiled Prahasta, an AI-driven quadruped robot, which utilizes LiDAR and reinforcement learning for real-time 3D mapping-enhancing mission planning and threat assessment. Additional innovations include the Hawkeye anti-drone camera and advanced weapon stations, showcasing the drive towards AI-integrated defense technologies.

The landscape is further reshaped by strategic acquisitions, such as LIG Nex1's purchase of Ghost Robotics for $239 million, securing a dominant stake in the unmanned vehicle innovator. This acquisition highlights the sector's focus on cutting-edge AI and robotics for military applications.

Major players in this market include Microsoft, Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Intel, Airbus, IBM, and others. North America leads the sector, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth. The market spans regions including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market, raising costs for hardware like sensors and robotics components, thereby encouraging domestic innovation. This reshaping of supply chains provides opportunities for diversification and development of homegrown technologies.

The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights into industry size, trends, opportunities, and forecasts, presenting a holistic view of the current and future scenarios in AI and robotics for aerospace and defense. The report covers a wide range of countries, including major economies in Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond, providing a complete perspective on the industry's dynamics.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Technology: Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision

Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision Application Areas: Military, Commercial Aviation, Space

Subsegments:

Hardware: Robotics Systems, Sensors, and Embedded Systems

Robotics Systems, Sensors, and Embedded Systems Software: AI Algorithms, Autonomous Navigation Software

AI Algorithms, Autonomous Navigation Software Services: Consulting and Integration, Maintenance, Training

Key Companies: Microsoft, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and more, demonstrating diverse capabilities in the evolving market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $44.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Intel Corporation

Airbus SE

IBM Corporation

ThyssenKrupp

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Rolls-Royce

Leidos

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

T-Systems International GmbH

Safran

Indra Sistemas SA

QinetiQ

SITA

Spark Cognition

GE Aviation

Iris Automation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjqs1g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment