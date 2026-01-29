Robotic Ceramic Tile Laying Market Report 2026: Includes Historical Data Since 2021 and Forecasts the Market to 2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Ceramic Tile Laying Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report presents comprehensive insights, including global market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis.





The robotic ceramic tile laying market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $1.67 billion in 2025 to an expected $1.96 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The historic growth is driven by increasing automation adoption in construction, precision demands in tiling, and rising turnkey robotic installation projects. This market is predicted to reach $3.7 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%, fueled by AI-driven algorithms, integrated grouting solutions, and machine learning for precision placement.

Automation is a significant factor propelling market growth, as businesses aim to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. Robotic tile laying systems provide precise, consistent installations, reducing the need for manual labor and enhancing job site safety. The International Federation of Robotics highlighted a 12% rise in industrial robot installations in 2023, signifying automation's expanding role. The market is also spurred by increasing demand for home renovation, providing efficient, high-quality tile installations. Statistics Finland reported a 2.7% increase in home renovation spending in 2023, contributing to industry growth.

In 2025, Legend Robot Technology Co. Ltd., a Chinese producer of construction robots, formed a partnership with Singapore's TOT Construction Pte. Ltd. to promote smart robotic technologies. This collaboration aims to support the adoption of automated construction solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Leading companies in the market include Siasun Robot and Automation Co. Ltd., DUCO Robots Co. Ltd., Suzhou Fangshi Technology Co. Ltd., and ROB Technologies AG, among others.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Fully Automated and Semi-Automated Robotic Tile Laying Systems, Direct and Distributor Sales, Online Channels, with applications in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial sectors.

Fully Automated and Semi-Automated Robotic Tile Laying Systems, Direct and Distributor Sales, Online Channels, with applications in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial sectors. Subsegments: Include specific types of systems like Industrial Floor and Wall Tile Laying Robots, Grouting Integrated and Precision Alignment Systems.

Include specific types of systems like Industrial Floor and Wall Tile Laying Robots, Grouting Integrated and Precision Alignment Systems. Companies Mentioned: Industry leaders such as Siasun Robot and Automation Co. Ltd., DUCO Robots Co. Ltd., ROB Technologies AG, and many more.

Industry leaders such as Siasun Robot and Automation Co. Ltd., DUCO Robots Co. Ltd., ROB Technologies AG, and many more. Countries: Coverage spans Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, USA, and more.

Coverage spans Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, USA, and more. Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa. Time Series: Historical data for five years and forecasts for ten years.

Historical data for five years and forecasts for ten years. Data: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure, and segmentation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Robotic Ceramic Tile Laying market report include:

Siasun Robot and Automation Co. Ltd.

DUCO Robots Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Fangshi Technology Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Zhuling Technology Co. Ltd.

ROB Technologies AG

Fabrica AI Group Limited

Partner Robotics (China) Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Legend Robot Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen ProBuild Robotics Co. Ltd.

DMX Robotics Pte. Ltd.

EVOCONS SRL

Derutu Technology Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Brickmac Engineering Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Bright Dream Robotics Co. Ltd.

Legend Robot Co. Ltd.

SUMEC Touch World Co. Ltd.

Easy Floor Robotics Co. Ltd.

ProBuild Robotics Ltd.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Built Robotics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbrxq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment