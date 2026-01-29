Governor Desantis Appoints Dr. Chadwick Marshall to Serve on Florida Board of Dentistry

IRVING, Texas and FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) congratulates its surgeon partner Chadwick J. Marshall, DMD, MD, who was recently appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to serve on the Florida Board of Dentistry.

The Florida Board of Dentistry is responsible for regulating dental and dental hygiene licenses and ensuring the safe practice of dentists and dental hygienists in the state. In addition, the board enforces laws and establishes rules to ensure practitioners meet the qualifications for licensure and maintain safe care delivery. The board consists of eleven members appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate.

“The Florida Board of Dentistry helps ensure patient safety and a higher standard of patient care, and I’m truly honored to be a part of that,” said Dr. Marshall.

Dr. Marshall is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Gulf Coast Facial & Oral Surgery, a full scope oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice serving patients along the Emerald Coast. Dr. Marshall treats patients at the Fort Walton Beach office and is actively involved in his local community and throughout the OMS specialty.

Raised in Fort Walton Beach, Dr. Marshall graduated from Choctawhatchee High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and both his DDS and his MD from the University of Florida. He completed a general surgery internship and his OMS residency through the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. In addition, he completed a fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Dr. Marshall is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He is a board member and former president of the Florida Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. In addition, he is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the Okaloosa-Walton Dental Study Club.

He is a sought-after speaker, having presented both nationally and internationally on OMS topics such as craniofacial reconstruction, facial cosmetic surgery, trauma and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) surgery. His clinical interests include facial cosmetic surgery, dental implants and maxillofacial surgery and reconstruction.

“Being named to a state board of dentistry is both an honor and a responsibility, and we’re excited about Dr. Marshall’s involvement,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “Dr. Marshall is an exceptional oral and maxillofacial surgeon. He is a leader in his community and throughout the OMS specialty. In addition, he is deeply dedicated to clinical excellence, particularly how it relates to patient safety, which is also a main focus of the board.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com