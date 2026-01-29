Hydrogen-Powered Portable HVAC Market Forecast to Reach $4.87 Billion by 2030 at 20.5% CAGR, Dominated by Panasonic, L'Air Liquide, and Daikin Industries

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen-Powered Portable Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The hydrogen-powered portable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is projected to show exponential growth, with estimates indicating an increase from $1.91 billion in 2025 to $2.31 billion in 2026, progressing at a vigorous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. This growth trajectory is driven by the adoption of hydrogen-fueled HVAC units amidst growing eco-friendly initiatives and rising demand for mobile air quality management and event-based solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even further to $4.87 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 20.5%. This ascent is attributed to advancements in AI-based monitoring and control, increased use of IoT-enabled systems, and the integration of fuel cell technology. Key industry trends include deploying sustainable mobile HVAC systems, IoT-enabled platforms, and hydrogen-fueled air purifiers, all contributing to energy-efficient and low-emission solutions.

The global push towards renewable energy sources is a pivotal factor fueling this market's expansion. As these energies help cut greenhouse gas emissions, hydrogen-powered portable HVAC systems offer clean, low-emission thermal comfort solutions. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable energy capacity saw a significant rise from 3,862,881 MW in 2023 to 4,448,051 MW in 2024. This trend underlines the increasing adoption of such technologies.

Worsening air pollution is another contributor to the market's growth, as hydrogen-powered systems emit minimal pollutants compared to traditional systems. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that approximately 66 million tons of pollutants were emitted in 2023, spotlighting the need for cleaner options.

Leading companies like Panasonic Corporation, L'Air Liquide S.A., Daikin Industries Ltd., and others are forming strategic partnerships to advance low-emission technologies. For instance, in 2025, HYTING GmbH partnered with Kampmann GmbH & Co. KG to produce hydrogen-fueled systems for industrial and commercial sectors, focusing on zero-emission heating solutions.

Scope:

Products: Split Systems, Packaged Systems, Hybrid Systems, Other Products

Split Systems, Packaged Systems, Hybrid Systems, Other Products Power Sources: Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Hydrogen Combustion, Other Sources

Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Hydrogen Combustion, Other Sources Applications: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Uses

Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Uses Distribution Channels: Online, Offline

Online, Offline End-Users: Construction, Events, Emergency Services, Military, Others

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regional Focus: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Analysis Period: The report spans five years of historical data and projects trends over a ten-year forecast period.

Data Features: Includes market-GDP ratios, expenditure per capita, and comprehensive segmentation analysis by country and region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Hydrogen-Powered Portable Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market report include:

Panasonic Corporation

L'Air Liquide S.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Plug Power Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Grayson Thermal Systems

Vaillant Group

Kampmann GmbH And Co. KG

OxiCool Inc.

