Cablelynx Broadband Selects GOCare to Power Its Digital Customer Experience Transformation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that WEHCO Video, Inc., d/b/a Cablelynx Broadband (Cablelynx), a community-focused broadband service provider serving over 65,000 subscribers across four states, will use GOCare as its customer engagement platform to accelerate its digital transformation and improve customer satisfaction. The partnership marks a strategic investment by Cablelynx in modernizing communication, reducing operational overhead, and delivering the seamless digital experiences today’s broadband subscribers expect.

“Our customers increasingly desire real-time updates and digital communications over phone calls,” said Greg Argetsinger, President with Cablelynx. “GOCare’s platform gives us the ability to meet our customers where they are—on mobile and digital channels—while integrating with our core systems to streamline our customer operations and increase first-contact resolutions.”

Cablelynx is using GOCare Messenger, Connect, Pulse, Reach, and OutageIQ to address a range of customer care, marketing, and communication applications. The key drivers behind the partnership include:

Digital Channel Enablement : Prior to GOCare, Cablelynx lacked SMS or digital self-service options. GOCare Messenger will automate critical interactions like billing alerts, payments, and appointment reminders. With GOCare Connect, Cablelynx can now support customers through multiple digital channels, including SMS, email, social platforms, and web chat.

Eliminating Manual Processes to Update Customers: Using automated, carrier-compliant text messages tied to subscriber billing and account status helps reduce churn and non-pay disconnects, improves collections, and enhances customer satisfaction through proactive communication.

Operational Efficiency : GOCare's Connect provides agents with a unified view of subscriber conversations across channels and insights from Netcracker ICOMS and Calix Engagement Cloud—increasing efficiency and reducing handle time.

Customer Feedback and Insights : With Pulse, Cablelynx will now collect real-time NPS® or CSAT survey data from customer interactions, empowering them to identify pain points and drive improvements.

Outage Communication: GOCare's OutageIQ solution will allow Cablelynx to send outage and maintenance alerts, minimizing customer frustration and deflecting inbound support calls.



Brandon Johnson, Vice President of Sales with GOCare, commented, “Making subscribers’ lives better is a Cablelynx priority. This isn’t just a software implementation—it’s a partnership and full-scale commitment to delivering world-class experiences and delighting customers.”

“At Calix, we’re proud to partner with innovators like GOCare who share our commitment to helping broadband providers create exceptional subscriber experiences,” said Tara Kelley, Associate VP, Channel & Technology Partners with Calix. “Together, we’re enabling forward-thinking BSPs like Cablelynx to deliver personalized experiences leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform—boosting subscriber satisfaction, reducing operational costs, and accelerating growth in today’s competitive market.”

Cablelynx subscribers can expect to see increased communication options, personalized alerts, and real-time updates as the solution is deployed in 2026.

About Cablelynx

Cablelynx Broadband is a provider of high-speed internet, voice, and related communications services, serving residential and business customers across its service footprint in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. Cablelynx is committed to delivering reliable connectivity, responsive customer service, and innovative solutions that support the communities it serves. WEHCO Video, Inc is a subsidiary of WEHCO Media, Inc., a diversified, family-owned media company with interests in broadband, publishing, and digital media. Visit us at www.cablelynx.com.

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare’s “For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry’s challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .