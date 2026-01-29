Europe Travel Retail Market to Surge by 2031: Valued at USD 36.15 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Travel Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe travel retail market is projected to expand significantly, valued at USD 22.21 billion in 2025 with growth expected to reach USD 36.15 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.44% from 2026 to 2031. Key drivers of this expansion include the recovery of passenger traffic, an increase in disposable incomes, and the resurgence of long-haul travel. The persistence of younger leisure travelers and affluent tourists boosts luxury sales, while experiential store formats and data-driven merchandising enhance customer engagement, extending dwell times and increasing basket sizes.

Airports continue to dominate the revenue landscape, although ferries and cruise lines demonstrate rapid growth. The shift towards omnichannel strategies is set to improve conversion rates. Operators aligning with sustainability and local authenticity are positioning themselves for enhanced passenger loyalty and business gains.

Europe Travel Retail Market Trends and Insights

Growing International Tourism

The spike in international tourists, with particular emphasis on young visitors from India and Southeast Asia, is driving demand for premium products. European accommodations registered around 3 billion nights in 2024, lifting duty-free footfall and sales, especially in tourism hubs like Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, which hold 61.6% of tourism nights. Chinese outbound travel recovery is a promising sign for high-spending segments, supporting robust performance in travel retail compared to domestic retail channels through 2030.

Rising Air Passenger Traffic

European airports navigated 10.7 million flights in 2024, marking a significant return to pre-crisis levels. Low-cost carriers are expanding their market share, attracting budget-conscious yet digital-savvy shoppers. Improved airline performance, partly due to lower jet-fuel costs, is enhancing the shopping experience within airports. Intra-European traffic growth, led by tourism in Southern Europe, highlights the importance of leisure-focused retail strategies.

Macro-economic and Geopolitical Volatility Impacting Travel

Evolving route networks and freight contractions present challenges, particularly near conflict zones, affecting discretionary spending. Currency fluctuations and rising energy costs put pressure on operator margins and concession fees. While structural shifts towards domestic travel support overall numbers, they generate lower per-capita spending compared to international travelers who dominate premium purchases.

Other Drivers and Restraints

Expansion of Airports and Travel Hubs

Premium and Luxury Brand Availability

Competition from E-commerce and Domestic Retail

Segment Analysis

Fragrances and cosmetics maintained a strong market presence with a 37.88% share in 2025. The sector benefits from gift suitability and impulse buying. Meanwhile, jewellery and watches are projected to grow at a 12.45% CAGR, fueled by storytelling, perceived investment value, and demand from Asian markets. The wine and spirits category remains popular with flagship products like Scotch and cognac. In contrast, fashion and accessories leverage airport exclusives, and food and confectionery sectors benefit from regional flavors. Tobacco experiences a decline due to regulations, while eco-friendly products increase appeal to conscious travelers.

The Europe travel retail market is segmented by retail activity type, including fragrances and cosmetics, fashion and accessories, jewellery and watches. Distribution channels focus on airports, airlines, ferries and cruise lines, and more, while country-specific forecasts include the United Kingdom, Germany, France.

