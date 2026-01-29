Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infection market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections and increasing awareness of antimicrobial resistance. CRE infections, caused by bacteria resistant to carbapenem antibiotics, pose a major threat in healthcare settings, leading to high morbidity, mortality, and prolonged hospital stays. The market is driven by the approval and adoption of next-generation antibiotics, which offer effective treatment options for carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infections. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing infection surveillance programs, and rising demand for advanced therapeutic options in hospital settings are further fueling market growth. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and the emergence of new resistant strains may restrict expansion.



Impact

Increasing demand for carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infection therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infection market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infection market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in treatment, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

The North America carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infections market is the largest, driven by the high prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and the increasing rate of antibiotic resistance. The U.S. leads with a strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced research, and regulatory bodies like the FDA supporting rapid approval of next-generation antibiotics.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infection market:

Increasing Incidence of Multidrug-Resistant Infections: The rising prevalence of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections globally is a key driver. CRE, often resistant to multiple antibiotics, is becoming a major concern in healthcare settings, particularly in hospitals, driving the demand for effective treatment options.

Approval of Next-Generation Antibiotics: The introduction of new antibiotics like Fetroja (Cefiderocol), Avycaz (Ceftazidime-Avibactam), and Vabomere (Meropenem-Vaborbactam) has expanded the treatment options for CRE infections. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA have approved these drugs, enhancing their adoption in clinical practice.

Rising Awareness of Antimicrobial Resistance: Increased awareness about the dangers of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has led to a global focus on improving infection control practices and developing more targeted treatments for drug-resistant infections, driving market growth.

The global carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infection market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Treatment Costs: The high cost of next-generation antibiotics remains a significant restraint, especially in developing regions. These drugs are often more expensive, making them less accessible to healthcare systems with limited budgets.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides critical insights into the latest developments and trends in the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infection market, enabling organizations to identify gaps in existing treatments and potential areas for innovation. By analyzing regulatory approvals and emerging antibiotics, companies can refine their product development strategies, prioritize research into next-generation antibiotics, and align with the growing demand for more effective treatments.



Competitive Strategy: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market players, their strategies, and regional dynamics. Organizations can leverage this information to assess competitive positioning, identify growth opportunities, and formulate strategies to differentiate their offerings. It also helps in understanding market trends, pricing strategies, and challenges, allowing companies to enhance their market share and navigate the competitive landscape effectively.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infection market is highly competitive, dominated by pharmaceutical companies that develop next-generation antibiotics targeting multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. The market is shaped by the urgency of addressing antimicrobial resistance, encouraging rapid adoption of approved therapies and investment in next-generation antibiotic research. Competitive dynamics are also influenced by patent expirations, pricing strategies, and regional approvals, making it essential for companies to continuously innovate and differentiate their treatment portfolios to maintain market leadership.



Some of the prominent names established in global carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae infection market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics

Cipla

