How Huawei, Intel, and IBM are Leading the Booming Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Global Industry Set to Grow from $18.73 Billion in 2026 to $42.21 Billion by 2030

The photonic integrated circuit market is on an exponential growth trajectory. Its value is projected to soar from $15.25 billion in 2025 to $18.73 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $42.21 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 22.5%. This growth is driven by increased demand for high-speed data communication, advances in semiconductor fabrication, and the expansion of optical fiber networks.

Current trends suggest that the development of data centers and cloud services, along with the emergence of quantum computing applications, are significant market growth drivers. Additionally, the healthcare and life sciences sectors are increasingly adopting energy-efficient photonic systems. The push for autonomous and smart vehicles further boosts growth.

High-speed internet demand is a pivotal factor in this growth. For instance, Canada's initiative to achieve 98% high-speed internet coverage by 2026 underscores the increasing reliance on photonic integrated circuits for efficient data transmission. PICs, capable of transmitting data at high speeds using light, are key to meeting these demands.

Industry players like Keysight Technologies Inc. are innovating with advanced solutions, such as the Photonic Designer tool, to streamline PIC design processes and enhance production efficiency. In March 2025, this technology was launched to improve optical communication capabilities significantly.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market as well. In June 2025, Pasqal SAS acquired Aeponyx Inc., aiming to bolster its quantum computing capabilities by leveraging Aeponyx's advanced light-control chips. This acquisition is expected to drive Pasqal's efforts toward developing fault-tolerant quantum computing systems.

Key players in the market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Fujitsu Limited among others. These companies are navigating challenges including tariffs, which affect production costs and supply chain logistics, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America.

By Component: Lasers, Modulators, Detectors, Multiplexers or De-Multiplexers, Attenuators, Other Components

By Integration Type: Hybrid, Monolithic

By Material: Indium Phosphide, Silicon-On-Insulator, Silicon Photonics, Gallium Arsenide, Lithium Niobate, Other Materials

By Application: Optical Communication, Sensing, Biophotonics, Optical Signal Processing, Quantum Computing, Other Applications

By End Use: Telecommunications, Data Centers, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Other End-users

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global

