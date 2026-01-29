Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market is projected to expand substantially, rising from USD 24.31 Billion in 2025 to USD 60.09 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 16.28%.

This market is characterized by the incorporation of natural language processing, machine learning, and predictive analytics into financial institutions to streamline operations and refine data interpretation.

Key drivers fueling this growth include the urgent need for operational efficiency to minimize overhead costs, alongside rising demand for sophisticated fraud detection systems capable of countering advanced financial crimes. Furthermore, financial organizations are motivated by the necessity to offer personalized customer experiences, which are essential for maintaining client retention in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Despite these robust growth factors, the market encounters substantial obstacles related to data privacy and the intricate regulatory environment governing sensitive consumer data. According to the Bank for International Settlements, roughly 70% of financial services firms employed artificial intelligence in 2024 to improve cash flow forecasting, liquidity management, and fraud identification. This extensive adoption highlights the industry's dependence on intelligent automation, even as it contends with the complexities associated with security risks and governance compliance.

Market Drivers:

The growing necessity for robust cybersecurity and fraud detection is forcing financial institutions to adopt predictive models capable of spotting transaction anomalies in real time. Banks and payment processors are increasingly relying on deep learning algorithms to process immense datasets, enabling them to differentiate between legitimate user actions and security threats with great accuracy.

This capability is vital as cybercriminals utilize sophisticated techniques, such as synthetic identity fraud, which often evade traditional rule-based detection systems. According to Visa, in its 'Spring 2024 Threats Report' from March 2024, the company successfully blocked $40 billion in fraudulent transactions over the prior fiscal year by using these artificial intelligence capabilities, underscoring the critical role of automated defenses in reducing financial liability and maintaining consumer trust.

Simultaneously, the swift adoption of Generative AI is leading to marked enhancements in process automation and operational efficiency throughout the industry. Financial firms are utilizing large language models to manage extensive tasks, such as compliance monitoring, document summarization, and personalized client communication, resulting in reduced operational expenses.

As noted in NVIDIA's 'State of AI in Financial Services: 2024 Trends' report from February 2024, 91% of financial services companies indicated they are pushing artificial intelligence innovation to improve client interactions and business operations. This technological transition demands significant capital investment to modernize legacy systems; for instance, JPMorgan Chase committed to a total technology budget of $17 billion in 2024, highlighting the strategic priority of artificial intelligence and modernization to maintain market leadership.

Market Challenges:

Strict data privacy standards and a rigorous regulatory framework currently act as major impediments to the growth of the Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market. Financial institutions must adhere to stern compliance mandates that demand complete transparency in decision-making, a requirement that frequently clashes with the often opaque nature of machine learning algorithms.

This friction creates a bottleneck wherein institutions are forced to halt or reduce their automation initiatives to ensure they do not violate data sovereignty mandates or consumer protection laws. Consequently, the apprehension surrounding non-compliance and possible financial sanctions compels leaders to restrict capital spending on automation, thereby slowing the market's overall expansion rate.

This hesitation is corroborated by recent industry data concerning compliance readiness. According to the National Society of Compliance Professionals, in 2024, about 42 percent of financial compliance leaders highlighted regulatory uncertainty as a specific obstacle hindering the implementation of artificial intelligence tools within their organizations. This significant degree of reluctance emphasizes how the absence of clear governance frameworks leads market participants to value risk mitigation over technological progress, ultimately stalling widespread integration across the industry.

Market Trends:

The market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the Rise of Autonomous AI Agents for Proactive Financial Management, evolving from reactive chatbots to systems capable of independent reasoning and task execution. Unlike standard generative models that merely summarize information, these agentic systems can autonomously plan and carry out intricate workflows, such as initiating security protocols or rebalancing investment portfolios, with no human involvement.

This advancement enables institutions to shift from static automation to dynamic, goal-oriented processes that actively manage institutional risk and client wealth. According to the 'ROI of AI in financial services' report by Google Cloud in September 2025, 53% of financial services executives stated that their firms are actively employing AI agents in production to enhance risk management and drive growth, indicating a swift sector-wide pivot toward autonomous intelligence.

At the same time, the Modernization of Legacy Financial Systems using AI-Driven Code Conversion has become a pivotal trend for addressing the constraints of outdated infrastructure. Financial institutions are increasingly applying specialized AI models to translate decades-old mainframe and COBOL code into modern programming languages like Python or Java, thereby drastically cutting the costs and risks linked to manual refactoring.

This strategy safeguards business continuity while facilitating the adoption of cloud-native technologies essential for agility in a digital-first economy. As reported in IBM's third-quarter financial report from October 2025, the company's artificial intelligence business book exceeded $9.5 billion, a milestone largely fueled by strong client demand for generative AI technologies to expedite IT automation and mainframe modernization.

