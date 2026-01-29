AI-Powered Digital Twin HVAC Tuner Market Report 2026-2030: Discover Lucrative Opportunities in the Fast-Growing Market, Which is Set to More Than Double

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Twin Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Tuner Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In terms of regional momentum, North America was leading the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region.

The AI-powered digital twin heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) tuner market is experiencing unprecedented growth. From a valuation of $1.34 billion in 2025, it is projected to surge to $3.73 billion by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. This growth is spurred by increased AI assimilation in HVAC optimization processes, adaptive and real-time monitoring systems, and the expansion of cloud-based and edge computing solutions.

Key drivers include the rising demand for smart, energy-efficient buildings and the adoption of predictive maintenance solutions. These advancements collectively foster better operational cost management and greater energy efficiency. AI-powered digital twins simulate HVAC systems to optimize energy consumption, reduce maintenance costs, and ensure occupant comfort in real-time. Exemplifying this trend, over 46,000 residential projects in the U.S. were LEED-certified by mid-2024, spotlighting a nearly 5% growth in LEED residential project registrations from 2023.

Companies are increasingly developing AI-driven performance optimization systems aimed at enhancing HVAC operational efficiency. Airedale by Modine, based in the UK, launched the Cooling Artificial Intelligence Control System in February 2025, cutting energy use by up to 40% by optimizing chiller and fan performance. The innovations in automated performance monitoring provide extensive support for high-density data centers.

In a strategic move to escalate AI-driven energy efficiency in commercial buildings, Trane Technologies Plc acquired Canada-based BrainBox AI Inc. This acquisition, finalized in January 2025, is expected to enhance autonomous HVAC optimizations, emphasizing energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

Prominent players in the AI-powered digital twin HVAC tuner market include industry giants such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., and Trane Technologies Plc, among others. The sector is adapting to evolving global trade dynamics and tariffs, with changes promoting regional software development and local hardware assembly, boosting innovation.

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Application: Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Residential Buildings, Data Centers, Healthcare Facilities

By End-User: Building Owners, Facility Managers, HVAC Contractors, Energy Service Companies

Subsegments:

By Software: Real-Time Monitoring Systems, Building Energy Management Systems, Predictive Maintenance Platforms

By Hardware: Sensors and Actuators, Control Panels, Edge Computing Devices

By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training and Education Services

Time series extends from five years of historic data to a ten-year forecast, providing comprehensive market outlook

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this AI-Powered Digital Twin HVAC Tuner market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Trane Technologies plc

Autodesk Inc.

Azbil Corporation

Bentley Systems Incorporated

JLL Technologies

C3.ai Inc.

PassiveLogic

75F Inc.

BrainBox AI Inc.

Verdigris Technologies Inc.

Enerbrain S.r.l.

Hysopt NV

BuildingIQ

Exergenics Pty Ltd.

TwinThread Inc.

Akila 3D Pte. Ltd.

