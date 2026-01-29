Emerging Opportunities for Household Mosaic Tiles: An $18.25 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2030

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Mosaic Tiles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report presents detailed insights into the household mosaic tiles industry's global market size, regional shares, competitor landscapes, and emerging trends. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific forecasted to be the fastest-growing region.

The household mosaic tiles market has demonstrated robust growth, progressing from $13.85 billion in 2025 to a projected $14.66 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 5.8%. This expansion is fueled by increased adoption in home decor, demand for durable materials, renovations of kitchens and bathrooms, and growing commercial projects favoring high-quality aesthetics.

Further growth is anticipated, reaching $18.25 billion by 2030 at a 5.6% CAGR. Contributing factors include advancements in digital design and customization, sustainable materials, automated production, and smart quality control systems. Notable trends comprise AI-driven pattern recognition, smart manufacturing, digital customization tools, eco-friendly materials, and IoT-enabled quality control systems.

The renovation and remodeling surge significantly contributes to market growth, with homeowners investing in modernized living areas. For instance, Statistics Finland reported a €5.2 billion ($5.63 billion) spend on home renovations in 2023, a 2.7% rise from 2022. Mosaic tiles, known for their durability and aesthetic versatility, play a vital role in such enhancements.

Leading companies are innovating with natural stone mosaics featuring modern textures, like brushed and honed finishes, to enhance design flexibility and meet consumer demands for premium interiors. Noteworthy is DULCET TILE INC.'s 2025 launch of a new collection with diverse modern finishes and patterns, catering to current design preferences.

Artivo Surfaces expanded its market influence with its 2025 acquisition of Walker Zanger and Anthology, enhancing its brand portfolio and strengthening its manufacturing footprint across North America. This acquisition aims to fortify its presence in the luxury surface market.

Prominent industry players include Mohawk Industries Inc., Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E., and Guangdong Marco Polo Ceramic Co. Ltd., among others. The sector's outlook is shaped by shifting global trade relations and tariffs, affecting raw material costs and encouraging local sourcing and regional manufacturing, thus bolstering sustainable product innovation.

Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Product Type: Ceramic, Glass, Stone, Metal, Others
  • By Design: Patterns, Geometric, Textured, Custom
  • By Distribution Channel: Online, Specialty, Home Improvement Stores
  • By Application: Flooring, Wall Covering, Countertops
  • By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Time Series: Five-year historical data and ten-year forecasts.

Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP correlations, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historical and forecast data, competitor market share.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$14.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$18.25 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Household Mosaic Tiles market report include:

  • Mohawk Industries Inc.
  • Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E.
  • Guangdong Marco Polo Ceramic Co. Ltd.
  • Emser Tile LLC
  • RAK Ceramics PJSC
  • Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.
  • Kajaria Ceramics Limited
  • Portobello S.A.
  • Crossville Inc.
  • Casalgrande Padana S.p.A.
  • Norcros Group (Holdings) Limited
  • Keraben Grupo S.A.U.
  • Fireclay Tile Inc.
  • Iris Ceramica Group S.p.A.
  • Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co. Ltd.
  • Panaria Ceramica S.p.A.
  • Pamesa Ceramica S.L.
  • SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited
  • Dulcet Tile LLC
  • Shapzu Tiles Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qalz4b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Household Mosaic Tiles Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Decorative Tile
                            
                            
                                Household
                            
                            
                                Mosaic
                            
                            
                                Mosaic Tile
                            
                            
                                Terrazzo
                            
                            
                                Tile Manufacturer
                            
                            
                                Tile Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Tile Production
                            
                            
                                Wall Covering
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading