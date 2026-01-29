Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is projected to expand from USD 14.73 Billion in 2025 to USD 24.33 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.72%.

This sector utilizes machine learning and predictive analytics to analyze physiological data, facilitating precise glycemic management and clinical decision-making.

Key growth factors include the increasing global incidence of chronic metabolic diseases, which demands scalable healthcare frameworks. Furthermore, the necessity to curtail healthcare costs linked to long-term complications, alongside the drive for personalized treatment plans, fuels the integration of these automated systems.

Conversely, market growth faces obstacles from strict regulatory frameworks concerning the validation and accountability of algorithmic decisions. Issues related to data privacy and the protection of sensitive patient records also pose significant hurdles to widespread adoption. Highlighting the magnitude of the issue, the International Diabetes Federation reported in 2024 that approximately 589 million adults between the ages of 20 and 79 were living with diabetes worldwide, emphasizing the critical need for effective management solutions.

Market Drivers

The escalating global prevalence of diabetes acts as a primary catalyst for the adoption of artificial intelligence, as healthcare systems struggle to manage the growing economic and clinical burden of the disease. This surge in patient volume necessitates scalable, cost-effective solutions that can optimize care delivery and reduce long-term expenses through automated monitoring.

The financial magnitude of this challenge is driving the market toward AI-integrated interventions that can mitigate complications and hospitalizations. Illustrating this significant economic strain, according to the American Diabetes Association, August 2024, in the 'Economic Costs Attributed to Diagnosed Diabetes in Each U.S. State' report, the total estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes reached $640 billion. Consequently, providers are increasingly relying on AI-driven platforms to enhance resource allocation and improve patient outcomes at scale.

Simultaneously, the rising adoption of wearable devices and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems is generating the massive datasets required to train and refine sophisticated machine learning algorithms. These devices act as critical data entry points, enabling AI models to provide real-time, personalized insights that were previously unattainable.

The commercial velocity of this sector is evident; according to Abbott, October 2024, in its 'Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results', sales of its continuous glucose monitoring systems exceeded $1.6 billion globally. As hardware penetration grows, the software capabilities are advancing in tandem to interpret this data with high precision. For instance, according to Know Labs, July 2024, in a report on its clinical research, its proprietary AI algorithms achieved a 93.37% accuracy rate in classifying glycemic status, demonstrating the maturing capability of non-invasive predictive technologies.

Market Challenges

Concerns surrounding data privacy and the security of sensitive patient information serve as a critical barrier to the expansion of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market. AI-driven diabetes tools require continuous access to granular physiological data, such as real-time glucose levels and insulin dosage history, often transmitted via connected devices like continuous glucose monitors.

This centralization of highly personal health information creates attractive targets for cybercriminals, fostering significant apprehension among patients and healthcare providers. Consequently, stakeholders frequently hesitate to adopt cloud-based AI solutions due to the elevated risk of identity theft and medical fraud, thereby slowing the integration of these technologies into standard care.

This hesitation is substantiated by the alarming frequency of cyber incidents within the sector, which undermines the trust necessary for algorithmic adoption. According to the American Hospital Association, in 2.02 trillion Americans' health care records had been stolen in part or full. Such massive vulnerabilities directly impede market growth, as the fear of data breaches restricts the willingness of users to share the sensitive information required for these AI systems to function effectively and scale globally.

Market Trends

The emergence of AI-driven closed-loop insulin delivery systems represents a transformative shift from passive monitoring to autonomous therapeutic intervention. These platforms, often termed artificial pancreas systems, utilize advanced algorithms to modulate insulin dosing in real-time based on continuous feedback, significantly reducing the cognitive burden of manual calculations for patients.

By predicting glucose fluctuations and automating corrections, these solutions improve time-in-range and minimize the risks of hypoglycemia, leading to rapid commercial uptake. This accelerating adoption is evident in the financial performance of key innovators; according to Tandem Diabetes Care, February 2025, in its 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results', worldwide GAAP sales grew 44 percent to $282.6 million, underscoring the market's aggressive pivot toward automated algorithmic delivery technologies.

Simultaneously, the adoption of digital twin technology is redefining precision metabolic care by creating dynamic virtual models of an individual's unique physiology. By synthesizing granular data from sensors and clinical history, these AI models simulate metabolic responses to various lifestyle interventions, enabling providers to prescribe highly personalized regimens aimed at disease reversal rather than mere management.

This approach is attracting substantial capital investment as stakeholders recognize its potential to decrease long-term dependency on pharmacotherapy and improve clinical outcomes. Illustrating this momentum, according to MobiHealthNews, August 2025, in the article 'Digital twin startup Twin Health secures $53M, nears $1B valuation', Twin Health raised $53 million to scale its Whole Body Digital Twin service, validating the sector's strategic commitment to individualized, data-driven remission strategies.

