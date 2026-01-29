$24+ Billion Power Transistors Market Outlook, 2030: Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, and Texas Instruments Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transistor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, covering global market size, regional shares, trends, and forecasts.





The power transistor market has witnessed significant growth, expected to grow from $16.5 billion in 2025 to $17.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Key factors driving past growth include rising demand for consumer electronics, automotive electronics expansion, and advancements in semiconductor fabrication. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $24.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. The push towards electric vehicles, high-performance computing, and 5G infrastructure plays a significant role in this forecasted growth.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are a pivotal factor for the power transistor market's expansion. EVs are gaining popularity due to their environmental benefits, such as reduced carbon emissions. Power transistors are crucial for EVs, facilitating efficient motor control and power management. Recent statistics from the International Council on Clean Transportation highlight substantial growth in EV sales, with new electric light-duty vehicles in the U.S. reaching around 1.4 million units in 2023. This surge in EVs is boosting the demand for power transistors.

Innovations in the industry, such as advanced input-output figures-of-merit (FOMs), are enhancing device performance and energy efficiency. For example, Infineon Technologies AG launched its CoolGaN 700V G4 power transistor line in June 2024, designed to offer high efficiency and lower power losses for high-voltage applications. This move highlights the technological advancements aimed at providing superior power solutions.

In the strategic realm, Infineon Technologies AG's acquisition of GaN Systems Inc. in January 2024 marked a significant consolidation within the market. This acquisition aims to strengthen Infineon's foothold in GaN technology, enhancing its energy-efficient power solutions across sectors like electric vehicles and renewable energy.

The power transistor market comprises major players such as Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, and more. These companies are central to the market's evolution, driving innovation and addressing rising demands.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs, are impacting the market by affecting supply chains and increasing costs for semiconductor materials. While this presents challenges, it also incentivizes local manufacturing and supply chain diversification, leading to innovation in power transistor design.

Geographically, North America led the power transistor market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive market report covers statistics and insights for regions like Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

This comprehensive report covers markets by type, technology, power rating, and end-user industry along with extensive subsegments. It cites leading companies such as Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Texas Instruments, among others, across major regions and countries like the USA, China, India, and Japan.

The report includes historical and forecast data spanning five years past and ten years forward. It provides data ratios concerning market growth compared to GDP and expenditure patterns, delivering segmented data by country, region, and competitor market share.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $17.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

