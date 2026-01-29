Tabi Connect Doubles Down on Intelligent Freight Quoting Following Talentek’s Acquisition by Lean Solutions Group

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect, an intelligent Rate Management System (RMS) built for the logistics industry, today announced a major acceleration of its platform and go-to-market strategy following Talentek’s acquisition by Lean Solutions Group (LSG), effective January.



As Talentek begins its new chapter inside Lean’s global workforce platform, Tabi is deploying additional capital from the transaction to fuel product innovation, platform expansion, and go-to-market execution — reinforcing its position as a leading provider of intelligent freight quoting technology for logistics service providers.



Tabi automates the freight quoting process for logistics service providers — including freight brokers and carriers — enabling them to quote shippers faster and more consistently across multiple channels such as email, shipper TMS platforms, and bid boards.



The platform incorporates an AI-driven intelligence layer that learns from historical quotes, outcomes, and market behavior to help teams better understand margin performance and pricing dynamics across transportation modes, lanes, regional dynamics, seasonal trends, and changing market conditions — while keeping humans fully in control of final pricing decisions.



Originally built inside Hubtek, Tabi was spun off in 2024 to operate as a dedicated freight-technology company. With Talentek now operating inside Lean’s global workforce platform, Tabi continues forward independently as a pure-play freight-tech company — fully focused on advancing intelligent, automated rate management.



“Tabi was born inside Hubtek, but it evolved into a platform that required its own structure, culture, and pace,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, CEO and Co-Founder of Tabi Connect. “With Talentek now part of Lean, we’re doubling down on Tabi — deploying more capital into innovation and go-to-market to build the most intelligent freight quoting platform in the industry.”



Today, Tabi works with more than 30 of the Top 100 freight brokerages, supporting thousands of freight quotes every day across email workflows, shipper systems, and structured bid processes. In a market where speed, consistency, and margin control matter more than ever, Tabi helps logistics service providers respond faster, price more consistently, and protect profitability.



Lean’s continued investment in technology-enabled workforce platforms complements Tabi’s focus on intelligent freight quoting and rate management, creating a broader ecosystem that supports scalable logistics operations.



With renewed focus and momentum, Tabi is accelerating its roadmap across multi-channel freight quoting automation, margin and revenue analytics, deeper integrations with shipper systems, and workflow intelligence designed for real-world brokerage operations.



Tabi’s mission remains clear: help logistics service providers quote faster, price smarter, and win more profitable freight.



About Tabi Connect



Tabi Connect is an intelligent Rate Management System that automates freight quoting for logistics service providers, including freight brokers and carriers. Tabi enables teams to quote shippers across email, TMS, and bid boards while applying analytics and AI-driven intelligence to improve margin and revenue performance across lanes, regions, and market conditions.

For more information about Tabi Connect and its offerings, please visit tabiconnect.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Restrepo

Sales Operations Manager

Tabi Connect

+1 786 840 5257

laurarest@tabiconnect.com