Bailey AG Launches Tumbleweed™, a Simple Digital Marketing Tool Built for Rural Businesses

The Tumbleweed™ dashboard that OEMs, suppliers, and retailers, collaborate, design, plan posts, manage campaigns, and stay consistent across their social channels in one place.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bailey AG, a marketing consultancy serving agricultural businesses across the Midwest and Canada, today announced the launch of Tumbleweed™, a new digital marketing tool designed to help rural businesses and ag retailers stay consistent, organized, and relevant on social media.

Rural businesses such as dealerships and retailers are being asked to do more with less, and digital visibility is no longer optional. Built from firsthand experience inside OEM and dealer channels, Tumbleweed brings planning, content creation, and shared campaigns into one simple workspace. The platform gives small teams a clear way to manage their social media without the complexity and expense of traditional marketing tools.

“Tumbleweed was shaped by real conversations with the people who keep this industry moving,” said Cody Bailey, founder of Bailey AG. “One retailer told me he didn’t have the time or tools to be on social media, but knew it was important to stay relevant. Tumbleweed is built for him, and for every rural business that deserves to be seen.”

The platform includes:

Content Designer for clean, ready-to-post visuals

Calendar View for simple planning and consistency

OEM Broadcast for suppliers and equipment brands to share campaigns directly with retailers

Workspaces for managing multiple brands or locations

Analytics to help teams understand what’s working



Though headquartered in Northwest Missouri, Bailey sees the rural location as a strategic advantage. “We’re proving that enterprise-level software can be built in the same rural communities it’s designed to support,” Bailey said. “Northwest Missouri isn’t a limitation. It’s the perfect proving ground.”

Retailers, suppliers, and OEMs can learn more, view demos, and start a free trial at www.tumbleweed.ag.

About Bailey AG

Bailey AG is a marketing consultancy dedicated to helping agricultural and rural businesses succeed. Founded by Cody Bailey, the company partners with ag retailers, suppliers, and rural businesses to build stronger brands, sharper messaging, and practical go-to-market strategies. Bailey AG blends hands-on execution with deep industry understanding, delivering work that supports the people and communities who keep agriculture moving. To learn more about Bailey Ag, go to www.bailey.ag.