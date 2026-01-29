Aurora Strategy Global Welcomes Three Distinguished Principals to National Team

Toronto, ONTARIO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Strategy Global, recognized as one of Canada's top public affairs consulting firms, today announced the addition of three accomplished public affairs leaders as Principals: Bryan Leblanc, The Honourable Denis Coderre, and The Honourable Lisa MacLeod.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan, Denis, and Lisa to Aurora Strategy Global," said Marcel Wieder, President & Chief Advocate. "Their combined expertise strengthens our ability to serve clients across federal, provincial, and municipal landscapes with even greater depth and reach. Each brings decades of senior-level experience navigating complex policy environments and delivering results under pressure—qualities that align perfectly with Aurora's commitment to providing clients with strategic counsel from seasoned professionals only."

Bryan Leblanc joins Aurora Strategy with more than twenty years of experience in government relations, strategic communications, and issues management. Having served in senior roles supporting five Ontario Cabinet Ministers across seven portfolios, Bryan has directed communications and stakeholder engagement on politically sensitive files and major legislative reforms. As founder and former President of Whiterock Communications, he also brings extensive private sector experience advising corporate, institutional, and non-profit clients on reputation management and public affairs.

The Honourable Denis Coderre served as Montreal's 44th Mayor and represented the riding of Bourassa in the House of Commons for over fifteen years, holding several federal ministerial positions including Minister of Citizenship and Immigration and President of the Privy Council. His leadership experience spans three levels of government and extends to the private sector, where he has advised organizations including KPMG, Stingray, and Groupe Hélios on strategy and business development.

The Honourable Lisa MacLeod is a nationally respected leader in public policy and strategic leadership. A former six-term MPP and Ontario Cabinet Minister who held multiple senior portfolios including Tourism, Culture and Sport; Children, Community and Social Services; and Women's Issues, Lisa directed multi-billion-dollar budgets and shaped policy across major social and economic sectors. Today, she is conducting research work with the Royal Mental Health Hospital and contributes to national dialogue on governance, mental health, and economic resilience through various board and advisory roles.

"Denis's deep Quebec and federal government experience complements our national team exceptionally well," added Wieder. "Combined with Bryan's provincial and communications expertise and Lisa's policy and economic development leadership, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to clients navigating today's increasingly complex public affairs landscape."

Aurora Strategy Global differentiates itself by employing only senior-level consultants with proven track records in government relations, public relations, and crisis communications. The firm serves medium to enterprise businesses across multiple sectors including infrastructure, energy, education, construction, and mergers and acquisitions.

About Aurora Strategy Global

Aurora Strategy Global is a boutique public affairs consulting firm recognized as one of Canada's top public affairs firms by Government Business Review, specializing in government relations, public relations, and crisis communications. With senior consultants positioned across the country, Aurora Strategy serves clients navigating complex stakeholder environments at federal, provincial, and municipal levels.

