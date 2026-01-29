Lotlinx To Unveil “Revive,” a New Lead Re-Engagement Solution at NADA 2026

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx, the auto industry’s first and only VIN Performance platform built to help dealers maximize profitability, announced today the launch of Lotlinx Revive, a new solution designed to help dealerships nurture, identify and re-engage closed-lost leads when those shoppers return to the market. Lotlinx will debut Revive with live demonstrations at booth #2743W during the 2026 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Show, Feb. 3–6, in Las Vegas.
Lotlinx Revive addresses one of the most persistent blind spots in automotive retail: what happens after a lead is marked “closed-lost.” While most dealers move on after multiple follow-up attempts or when a vehicle sells, consumer intent often continues. Lotlinx data shows that more than 20% of closed-lost leads return to a dealership’s website within 45 days, frequently without the sales team ever knowing.
“Not all dead leads are actually dead,” said Kerri Wise, Chief Marketing Officer. “Revive provides dealers renewed visibility when a closed-lost shopper is back in-market and equips their sales team with timely, actionable intelligence to re-engage at exactly the right moment with the right offer.”
Turning Closed-Lost Leads Into New Opportunities
Lotlinx Revive uses proprietary data intelligence and real-time behavioral signals to move closed-lost leads from “cold” back to active consideration. The solution includes:
- Re-Engagement Emails - Sends closed-lost leads a customizable email featuring relevant machine-matched VINs alternatives
- Shopper Identification - Tracks and identifies when closed-lost leads return to the dealership website to shop again
- CRM Alerts - Alerts dealership staff when a customer re-engages, so the sales team can follow up more efficiently
By resurfacing high-intent shoppers and reconnecting them directly with the sales team, Revive helps dealerships maximize the value of leads they already paid to acquire.
Precision Targeting Extends From Marketing to Sales
Lotlinx has long been known for helping dealers apply precision targeting to inventory management and marketing. With Revive, that same machine-assisted approach now extends into the sales process.
“Dealer salespeople are under constant pressure to decide which leads deserve attention and which don’t,” added Wise. “Revive brings efficiency to sales follow-up by alerting reps only when a shopper has raised their hand again—so they can focus their time where it matters most.”
NADA Booth Demonstrations
Dealers attending the 2026 NADA Show will have the opportunity to see Lotlinx Revive in action with live demonstrations at booth #2743W. Attendees can experience firsthand how closed-lost leads are nurtured, identified, and automatically reintroduced into the sales workflow when shoppers return to the dealership website.
Lotlinx team members will be available throughout the show to discuss how Revive fits into a broader VIN-centric strategy to move vehicles faster and more profitably through a more targeted approach in every aspect of dealer operations - from sales, marketing and now the internet/BDC.
For more information about Lotlinx Revive or to schedule a demo at NADA, visit www.lotlinx.com/nada2026 or stop by booth #2743W.
About Lotlinx
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry’s leading VIN performance platform. Purpose-built for dealers, Lotlinx uses advanced AI and the industry’s most robust VIN and shopper behavior data to help dealers predict risk, optimize pricing and promotion, and improve merchandising - all at the individual vehicle level. By delivering real-time, VIN-specific insights and actions, Lotlinx empowers dealers and OEMS to take full control of their inventory and maximize profit, one VIN at a time. Learn more at www.lotlinx.com.