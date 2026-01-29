Lotlinx To Unveil “Revive,” a New Lead Re-Engagement Solution at NADA 2026

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx , the auto industry’s first and only VIN Performance platform built to help dealers maximize profitability, announced today the launch of Lotlinx Revive , a new solution designed to help dealerships nurture, identify and re-engage closed-lost leads when those shoppers return to the market. Lotlinx will debut Revive with live demonstrations at booth #2743W during the 2026 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Show , Feb. 3–6, in Las Vegas.

Lotlinx Revive addresses one of the most persistent blind spots in automotive retail: what happens after a lead is marked “closed-lost.” While most dealers move on after multiple follow-up attempts or when a vehicle sells, consumer intent often continues. Lotlinx data shows that more than 20% of closed-lost leads return to a dealership’s website within 45 days, frequently without the sales team ever knowing.

“Not all dead leads are actually dead,” said Kerri Wise, Chief Marketing Officer. “Revive provides dealers renewed visibility when a closed-lost shopper is back in-market and equips their sales team with timely, actionable intelligence to re-engage at exactly the right moment with the right offer.”

Turning Closed-Lost Leads Into New Opportunities

Lotlinx Revive uses proprietary data intelligence and real-time behavioral signals to move closed-lost leads from “cold” back to active consideration. The solution includes:

Sends closed-lost leads a customizable email featuring relevant machine-matched VINs alternatives Shopper Identification - Tracks and identifies when closed-lost leads return to the dealership website to shop again

- Tracks and identifies when closed-lost leads return to the dealership website to shop again CRM Alerts - Alerts dealership staff when a customer re-engages, so the sales team can follow up more efficiently



