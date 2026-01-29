Q Studio Partners with George Washington University to Launch Mind Skills Training Program for Academic Success and Career Readiness

Reston, VIRGINIA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q Studio, an innovative startup focused on human performance, launched a first-of-its-kind Mind Skills training program in partnership with George Washington University's Division for Student Affairs for undergraduate and graduate students.





The collaboration reflects a growing awareness across higher education that thought clarity, emotional regulation, and resilience are no longer “soft skills,” but core capabilities students need to succeed academically and professionally in an era defined by rapid change, artificial intelligence, and increasing workplace complexity.

Through the partnership, George Washington University (GWU) students will receive access to Q Studio’s Mind Skills certificates. Their mobile app, MyQStudio, delivers self-paced, research-backed lessons, techniques and strategies designed to help students manage stress, navigate uncertainty, handle competing priorities, and engage productively.

Why Mind Skills — and Why Now

As students prepare to enter an increasingly demanding workforce, universities are seeking new ways to complement academic curriculum with practical, future-ready skills. Studies are showing that early career disengagement, and underperformance are often driven not by lack of technical knowledge, but by gaps in cognitive and emotional skills.

Q Studio’s Mind Skills training addresses the challenges of excessive cognitive load that new hires face from conflicting demands, unclear instructions, fast-changing expectations, and feedback - that often lead to early burnout or turnover.

GWU Division for Student Affairs was drawn to Q Studio’s skill-building approach, which positions mental skill as a proactive form of professional and personal development that has resonated strongly with students.

“[They] were very intrigued by the angle that we have of skill building. Every school has mental health support and counseling, but those resources may not get a lot of acceptance among students, nor does every student need it” said Sree Mitra, Founder and CEO of Q Studio. “So the fact that Q Studio’s program is about skill building and getting students ready for the workplace, that really got [them] interested. Since our launch, students have been responding really well to the skill building component along with certificates to showcase these skills. ”

Program Overview

The Mind Skills program is delivered entirely through the Q Studio mobile app - MyQStudio, allowing students to learn anytime, anywhere. The content is grounded in more than 200 research studies spanning psychology, cognitive science, sports performance, holistic practices, and behavioral science.

Students can choose from five Certificates such as Workplace Readiness, Managing Stress and much more, each designed to be completed in approximately four to five weeks.

Each certificate consists of micro lessons, practical tools, and applied exercises that encourage students to immediately translate learning into real-world application. As Sree Mitra says, “With MyQStudio you learn as you experience life.”

Participation is optional and not tied to academic credit, allowing students to engage based on personal interest, career goals, or well-being needs. Students may complete one or multiple certificates and earn digital certificates that they can add to their resumes and professional profiles.

Launch and Student Engagement

The partnership was officially launched on January 22, 2026, with an on-campus event at the GWU’s DC campus. Registration to the program is open through the entirety of Spring Semester 2026. Q Studio in coordination with GW Division for Student Affairs and other groups will feature the program at various events on campus, giving students an opportunity to understand its benefits and sign up.

As one student in their Junior year said, “This kind of training is so needed. Projects will come and go and the skills for those will evolve, but mind skills are something we can take everywhere and apply to anything.”





University Collaboration

GWU will lead campus-wide communication and student engagement efforts, while Q Studio will deliver the learning content, manage the app-based program, track engagement, and provide ongoing support with the aim to strengthen student success and workplace readiness.

“We're thrilled to partner with Q Studio to bring their transformative mind skills program to our students. In a world that only gets more complicated by the day, there's an increasing gap between what students are asked to do, and what they're taught to do. Q Studio's Mind Skills Training Program fills that gap. For both academic success and workplace readiness, mind skills help students manage stress, maintain focus, and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.” said Laura Finkelstein, Director, Counseling and Psychological Service.





About Q Studio



Q Studio is laser-focused on upskilling the workforce with a new skillset - Mind Skills - the competency to self-regulate thoughts, emotions and actions for improved performance and productivity. This is the competitive edge professionals need today not just to navigate through uncertainties, but thrive during change and disruptions. Q Studio delivers Mind Skills training as a frictionless experience. Skill building at an individual level is done through a combination of customized micro-learning on an app accessed anywhere, anytime + live workshops with experts. Q Studio also provides aggregated hard data and insights to track progress and ROI. For more information, visit myqstudio.com.







