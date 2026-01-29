TRREB: New Ipsos Polling Highlights Growing Housing Affordability Pressures Across GTA Communities

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) is issuing five local housing affordability updates based on new Ipsos polling of Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Simcoe residents. The findings point to rising concern about housing costs, strong public support for measures to lower government-driven housing costs, and growing urgency to accelerate the delivery of attainable homes.

To help media outlets and local audiences focus on the results most relevant to their communities, TRREB has published five region-specific news releases with polling highlights and local housing construction context:

Collectively, the new polling underscores that affordability pressures are worsening, and governments must move faster to reduce the cost of building new homes, streamline approvals, and expand housing options that better match the needs of families, renters, and first-time buyers.

About TRREB

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) represents 70,000 REALTORS® across the GTA. TRREB advocates for policies that promote housing affordability, protect consumers and support a fair and efficient real estate marketplace.

About the Poll

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between Oct. 17 and Oct. 30, 2025, on behalf of TRREB. For this survey, a sample of 2,000 GTA residents aged 18 years and over was interviewed online. Weighting was employed to balance demographics and ensure that the sample composition reflects the adult population according to Census data. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 2.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all GTA adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error and measurement error.

