Gameto Licenses Foundational Meiosis IP to Advance Human Ovary-in-a-Dish Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gameto, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing cell engineering solutions for women’s health, today announced that it has exclusively licensed additional intellectual property from Harvard University related to the induction of meiosis in human cells. The IP builds upon prior work conducted under Gameto’s sponsored research agreement with George Church’s laboratory at Harvard Medical School and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

The licensed patent portfolio covers a defined set of genes that, when activated, induce human cells to enter the early stages of meiosis, a critical developmental transition required for egg formation, along with enhanced methods for reliably inducing meiosis in vitro. Inducing meiosis in oogonia, immature oocyte precursors, has the potential to enable the formation of mature oocytes, representing a major step forward in the advancement of human in vitro gametogenesis. Gameto’s newly licensed IP has the potential to drive progress in the field, enabling foundational research that could lead to future solutions for patients unable to produce eggs, should IVG become a safe and viable alternative.

Gameto plans to integrate this meiosis-induction approach with its proprietary ovarian organoid (“ovaroid”) platform to induce human oogonia to enter early meiotic stages in vitro. This capability represents a significant advancement in Gameto’s ability to model the full continuum of human ovarian development.

Building a Comprehensive Human Ovary-in-a-Dish

Gameto’s platform uniquely integrates genetic engineering and organoid biology to model discrete and continuous stages of ovarian development from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The newly licensed meiosis IP further extends the platform’s ability to interrogate key developmental transitions.

“These licenses meaningfully expand the scope and power of our ovaroid platform,” said Dr. Christian Kramme, Gameto’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We already have published how to genetically induce early germ cells, developed methods to generate highly functional ovarian support cells, and maintain those cells together in a stable developmental niche. Adding the ability to induce early meiosis lets us push these systems further and study stages of ovarian biology that have largely been inaccessible until now.”

Enabling Drug Discovery Across the Ovarian Axis

Gameto’s advanced ovary-in-a-dish model contains multiple ovarian cell types and developmental stages, enabling high-fidelity studies of ovarian biology. The platform is designed to support drug screening and development across the ovarian axis, with potential applications in infertility, menopause, primary ovarian insufficiency (POI), and additional ovarian conditions.

The company is further enhancing the platform through the use of machine learning and AI-driven tools for transcription factor differentiation of additional cell types, genetic analysis, cell profiling, and biological tool engineering.

“Human ovarian biology has historically been one of the most difficult systems to study and drug,” said Dr. Dina Radenkovic Turner, CEO of Gameto. “This integrated approach gives us an unprecedented window into ovarian development and dysfunction, as well as a scalable engine for discovering and developing new therapies for women’s health.”

About Gameto

Gameto is a women's health biotechnology company advancing programs from a cell engineering platform developed with George Church's lab at Harvard Medical School. Founded by Dr. Dina Radenkovic, a medical doctor-turned-entrepreneur, and Martin Varsavsky, founder of one of North America's largest fertility clinic network, Inception Prelude, Gameto has raised $127 million from leading investors to develop therapies that address fertility, menopause, and women's and family health. The company's lead program, Fertilo, is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, visit gametogen.com.

