Father–Daughter Duo Brings Patented Recovery Sleeves to Target.com

Tampa, FL, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many Americans remain focused on their new year’s resolutions, there are also many living in pain, recovering from an injury or surgery and looking desperately for a solution. This is where ICE-OLATE PLUS, a patented dual-layer innovative compression sleeve comes in as an affordable and effective option. What started as a Tampa Bay family’s mission to make pain relief simple, mobile and affordable is now reaching a national audience.

ICE-OLATE PLUS, the brainchild of father-daughter duo Steve Juaire and Anne Fahey, is excited to announce it is now officially available on Target.com. The product offers dual-layer compression sleeves designed for hot and cold therapy on the go. The patented design provides 360° coverage, customizable compression and complete mobility, offering relief for anyone recovering from injury, surgery or chronic pain. Sleeves vary in size from extra small to extra large and available for areas of the body including shoulder, knee, back, ankle, foot and calf/quad muscle.

Anne Fahey, Co-Founder of ICE-OLATE PLUS shares, “Seeing our small family business now featured on Target.com is an incredible milestone. Our goal was to make recovery easier for everyone, from athletes to patients in need, allowing them to move without pain. ICE-OLATE PLUS makes relief effortless and effective - anytime, anywhere.”

With two U.S. patents and years of real-world testing behind them, the Juaire family has created a product line that redefines convenience and comfort in pain management. The inner sleeve offers soft compression and skin protection, while the outer layer grips and stabilizes ice or heat gel packs for secure, even coverage; no straps, leaks or frustration.

Steve Juaire, a Florida State University Ph.D. graduate in Sports Psychology, former national-champion women’s gymnastics coach and athletic trainer, brought decades of sports medicine and performance experience to the design process. His daughter, Anne Fahey, also an FSU graduate, All-State athlete and former FSU soccer player, contributed first-hand insights from her own athletic career and rehabilitation journey.

Since launching, ICE-OLATE PLUS products have been embraced by physical therapists, healthcare professionals, athletes and everyday users alike. Dave Regier, ATC, LAT, MS Director of Sports Medicine East/West Shrine Bowl Shriners Hospital for Children says, “As a Board-Certified Athletic Trainer for 46 years, caring for athletes pre and post-orthopedic surgeries/injuries has been a significant challenge. The application of securing ice to a body part is necessary and the ICE-OLATE PLUS compression sleeve has been a game changer for professionals like me treating their patients. It keeps the ice where you want it and can go anywhere including sidelines, the gym, work or home - even vacation!”

They are currently available on Amazon, ICE-OLATEPLUS.com, through select therapy clinics, and now: ICE-OLATE PLUS products at Target. Explore the extensive collection at www.iceolateplus.com.

Media Contact:

Blair LaHaye, 727-808-0646

ICE-OLATE PLUS

Email: Info@iceolateplus.com

Website: www.iceolateplus.com

Instagram: @iceolateplus

###