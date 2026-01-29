Upgraded Retell AI Voice Platform Enables Corporate Call Centers to Deploy Infinite AI Sales and Support Agents Across Voice, Chat, Email and SMS; Company Revenue Now Exceeds $40M ARR

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retell AI , the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, announced today that it has added several key new features that make it the first solution enabling corporate call centers to fire their IVR and deploy infinite AI sales and support agents across voice, chat, email and SMS.

Specifically, Retell AI now has:

Human-standard AI voice agent , out of the box

, out of the box Effortless to use, highly configurable AI phone agent platform

Consistently high quality in every AI call , and continuously improving

, and continuously improving A telephony stack optimized for reach, reliability and results

Upgraded enterprise-grade security and reliability: HIPAA, SOC2 and GDPR compliant.

HIPAA, SOC2 and GDPR compliant. Support for 50+ languages

Lowest latency among all competitors: Independent benchmarks confirm Retell as the leader in responsiveness. With ~600ms latency, conversations stay smooth and fluent.

confirm Retell as the leader in responsiveness. With ~600ms latency, conversations stay smooth and fluent. Updated turn-taking model, which determines when the user finishes speaking, so the AI can begin - also improves latency by another 150ms overall.

In addition, in late 2025, Retell AI launched Retell Assure, the first automated QA solution for Voice AI. Retell Assure automatically monitors Voice AI calls and makes improvements, eliminating the need for humans to spot check voice AI interactions.

Prior to Retell AI, it was common for companies to spend a year or more developing AI voice agents, go into pilot, and then never go into production due to quality and scale issues. If they did go into production, every change or update took the agent down for a month.

Retell AI is a third generation AI platform powered by LLMs and featuring natural, human-like conversations, fast setup with minimal configuration (days, not months), ability to handle edge cases and unexpected inputs, and supporting complex, multi-turn and outbound use cases.

Retell AI has emerged as the AI voice platform of choice for fast-growing companies that need to scale their call center operations. The company launched in 2024, and grew to $40M ARR in 2025. Retell AI now powers 40M+ real-time AI phone calls every month for clients.

“Retell AI’s mission is to help companies scale their call center operations using AI, and we’ve already helped thousands of companies deploy agents that are indistinguishable from humans for both inbound and outbound call center use cases,” said Bing Wu, co-founder and CEO of Retell AI. "Over the past year, we’ve learned a lot about performance and scalability and that helped us refine and improve the Retell platform so that it can operate flawlessly at very high call volume.”

Companies who have deployed Retell's technology report that it enables them to automate the handling of up to 80 percent of inbound calls, improves first-call resolution and frees human agents to handle more complex or sensitive issues.

“With Retell, we’ve increased scheduling NPS by 38%, and filled underutilized provider capacity, allowing our team to focus on meaningful patient care instead of phone tag,” said Mike Tadlock, COO at Pine Park Health.

Carter Li, CEO and Founder of SWTCH, said, “Our Retell-AI powered agent answers calls in seconds, handles urgent support requests at scale, cuts support costs by over 50%, and significantly improves our SaaS margins.”

“By deploying Retell AI’s conversational AI agents, MDS now handles 100% of inbound calls with only a 30% transfer rate, scaling effortlessly, and collecting ~$280,000 per month without sacrificing patient trust,” said Linda Harvard, CIO at Medical Data Systems.

Retell AI's five co-founders all came from big tech companies including Google, TikTok and Meta. The company participated in Y Combinator's Summer '24 batch and has raised $4.6M to date from Alt Capital, Y Combinator and Carya Venture, as well as over 20 founders, executives, and operators including Aaron Levie and Michael Seibel. The fast-growing company is already profitable and has 20+ full-time employees, all on-site in San Carlos, Calif.

"AI will play a crucial role in the future of call centers, and we’re pulling ahead in this competitive space due to our ability to help companies deploy quickly and scale effortlessly with their growth,” said Wu.

Learn more about Retell AI at retellai.com .

About Retell AI

Retell AI is the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, helping corporate call centers automate tier-one calls using AI voice agents that are indistinguishable from humans. Retell's platform reduces labor costs, improves first-call resolution, and frees up human agents to focus on complex or sensitive issues. With rapid no-code deployment and high configurability, enterprises can launch Retell's fully automated voice agents in days—not months. Retell serves thousands of businesses and now powers 40+ million real-time AI phone calls every month. Learn more at retellai.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9fece45-68b1-4c94-be6b-3770ad3c0afb